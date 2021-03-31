Outriders is not a live service game, despite shamelessly pulling designs often associated with Games as a Service (GaaS) titles. People Can Fly have been adamant about differentiating their cooperative looter shooter from the service driven offerings taking over the gaming industry.

Although it has (fairly) drawn comparisons to The Division and Destiny, Outriders is looking to blend elements of those games while remaining a definitive, complete product. So that brings us to a major question revolving around People Can Fly’s hybrid vision: Can Outriders be played offline?

Can You Play Outriders Offline?

While Outriders is determined not to adhere to the live service framework, it cannot be played offline. To partake in the journey across Enoch, even in single player, an active internet connection is required at all times.

The always-online nature of the game is attributed to thwarting cheaters with saves stored in the cloud. People Can Fly stated because of this reason there is no plan to make the game compatible with offline play for the foreseeable future.

Keeping save files in the cloud should, in theory, give the developer easy access to data if they want to investigate growing cheating and exploit trends. Of course, we will have to wait and see how the information is used when/if it becomes necessary.

Outriders is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.