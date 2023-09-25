Can You Steal the Fortuna (Marco’s Ship) in Starfield?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Becoming a Freestar Ranger is available fairly early in Starfield, where players have the opportunity to become a sheriff of space. The Freestar Rangers have its storyline, and as you progress far into it, you’ll eventually encounter Marco Gaziani during the “On the Run” mission. You’ll notice something really cool during this mission — his ship called the Fortuna. This guide will answer if you can steal the Fortuna from Marco in Starfield.

Is it Possible to Steal Marco’s Fortuna Ship in Starfield?

Simply put, players can’t steal the Fortuna in Starfield. It turns out that the Fortuna isn’t entirely real and just acts as a building or an outpost. In fact, there is no cockpit inside, meaning there is no way to bring it to outer space for a joy ride. This is a huge shame, especially considering it makes a massive statement of how cool it looks when you first encounter the Fortuna.

On the bright side, modders are hard at work for Starfield. While nothing is available now for the Fortuna, there is a good chance we will see a future mod that allows us to create the Fortuna or steal it. I have my fingers crossed that the modding community makes this possible.

The good news is that there are tons of other ship options available for players. While not as big as the Fortuna, the Narwhal looks amazing, and you don’t even have to steal it. In fact, you can purchase the Narwhal in Neon City, and could end up being your end-game ship where you don’t want to look back. Just be aware that you’ll need to spend a whopping 450,000 credits!

Or, you could go one step further and learn how to make the Millennium Falcon! We have a complete step-by-step guide on how to do so on the Attack of the Fanboy site, so feel free to check that out.

