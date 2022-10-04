Overwatch 2 is releasing on October 4, but many players still want to play Overwatch 1 to relive those fun moments many of them have had since the game’s launch in 2016. Blizzard Entertainment decided to stop supporting the game once Overwatch 2 launches, but many players are wondering if they still can play Overwatch 1, but do not worry we will answer this mysterious question once and for all.

Can You Still Play Overwatch 1?

No, unfortunately, Overwatch 1 servers were scheduled to shut down on October 3, and Blizzard Entertainment doesn’t have plans to turn them back on. Overwatch fans will be able to experience the game through Overwatch 2, but there is good news amidst of this sad discovery. Overwatch 1 players will be able to keep all their skins and use them in Overwatch 2. Another perk is that Overwatch 1 veterans will not have to unlock any of the heroes featured in Overwatch 1 compared to brand-new players that come to Overwatch 2.

A meaningful size of the community is sad about not being able to keep playing Overwatch 1, and many of them are still remembering all the fun they had across all the matches they played since 2016. The game gathered a huge community in a relatively short amount of time, and soon after its release, it spawned its Esports scene. That is why many players think it’s weird to shut down a game that’s had so much success as this one.

Most players are excited about all the new content that Overwatch 2 will bring to the table, and the community’s excitement has been through the roof. The fact that players will be able to transfer their skins from the previous title to Overwatch 2 has everyone excited. Overwatch 2 may be one of the first titles that have done this in recent years, enabling players to carry over all the skins that have been in their inventories across their Overwatch 1 career.

All in all, Overwatch fans should be excited about all the new additions that Blizzard Entertainment will bring to the table in this sequel. The company seems to be invested in the franchise, so if there’s any problem at launch, chances are they will be at the tip of the spear working on those issues.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch. For more information about the game, go to the official Overwatch Twitter page.