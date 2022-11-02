Valorant came in 2020, and since then, thousands of players have been investing hundreds of hours into the competitive FPS game developed by Riot Games, the same developer responsible for League of Legends and Wild Rift. As with many free-to-play titles, Valorant has lots of paid cosmetic items, and some players are wondering if they can view their Valorant purchase history, so keep reading to find out if this is possible.

Can You View Your Valorant Purchase History?

Yes, you can view your Valorant purchase history. Many players have been asking themselves this question for a long time, and for a good reason. Riot Games has not implemented an in-game panel to see how much players invested in the game, so getting this information is tricky. To view your Valorant Purchase history, players will take these steps:

Go to the official Valorant Support Page.

Click on the Purchase History button on the left side of the screen.

Click on the login button at the end of the screen.

After logging into your account, click on the Get My Purchase History button.

That’s it. After hitting the Get My Purchase History button, players should see their purchase history and the total amount of their purchases in their local currency. The purchase history should show the payment method, amount, and date of every purchase.

Riot Games should consider implementing an in-game panel or section so players can see their purchase history without leaving Valorant and going to the game’s support page to find out how much they have invested into the game.

Almost every free-to-play game has paid cosmetic items, and Valorant is one of them. Since its release, Riot Games has offered dozens of cosmetic items through the game’s battle pass and in-game store, and now players can see in detail how much money they have spent on the game so far.

If you are trying to rank up in Valorant’s Ranked mode and you are struggling to get the rank you deserve, read any of our Valorant guides and get the help you need.

Valorant is available now on PC. For more information about the game, go to the official Valorant Twitter page.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022