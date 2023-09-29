COD Warzone Ash Williams Bundle | Release Date, Weapons, and Price

Image: Activision

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone and getting some amazing crossover skins including the Ash Williams Bundle. Ash Williams is one of the main characters in the Evil Dead series and is a zombie-killing machine. He makes for a great skin in Call of Duty, especially around the Halloween time.

Related: COD Warzone Diablo 4 Skins | Lilith & Inarius Release Date, Weapons, and Price

COD Warzone Ash Williams Bundle Release Date

The release date for the COD Ash Williams Bundle is October 23, 2023. There are a few other crossover bundles releasing before Ash Williams, but he is worth the wait.

COD Warzone Diablo 4 Bundle Price

The COD Ash Williams Bundle price hasn’t officially been released, but we’d bet that it’ll be around $19.99 or 2400 COD Points. Just from looking at previous crossover bundle prices, we wouldn’t be shocked to see the Ash Williams Bundle go for this much, or slightly less.

Everything Included in the COD Ash Williams Bundle

The COD Ash Williams Bundle comes with the Ash Williams Operator Skin, the Boomstick shotgun and Groovy assault rifle weapon blueprints. Neither of these weapons come with Tracers which is kind of a bummer but could also drop the price slightly when compared to other crossover Tracer bundles.

You also get the Chainsaw weapon charm, Deadites sticker, Evil Dead 2 loading screen, and the Evil Dead emblem. Last but not least, you get the Boomstick Boogie finishing move. Not a bad bundle if I say so myself.

Much like the Doom chainsaw and shotgun, Ash Williams has already been leaked on the internet. You can see his model, weapons, finishing move, and more in this YouTube video by AustinSixx6.

In my opinion, Ash Williams looks like a really solid bundle. It’s up against some steep competition this October, but if you love Evil Dead then the Ash Williams Bundle is a no-brainer.

Are you gonna get the Ash Williams Evil Dead Bundle in Call of Duty? Or are you gonna save your money for Skeletor?

- This article was updated on September 29th, 2023