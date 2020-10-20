COD: Warzone – How to Get Free Texas Chainsaw Massacre Emblem and Calling Card

The Haunting of Verdansk is officially underway in Call of Duty: Warzone, and players can get a free Texas Chainsaw Massacre Emblem and Calling Card just by following a few simple steps. You don’t have to complete any in-game challenges to earn these rewards, but you also won’t be able to get them immediately either. Thankfully, you can pass the time by partaking in any of the new Halloween-themed activities added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone with this new update. Here’s how to get the free Texas Chainsaw Massacre Calling Card and Emblem in Call of Duty: Warzone.

How to Get Texas Chainsaw Massacre Emblem and Calling Card

To get the free Texas Chainsaw Massacre Calling Card and Emblem in Call of Duty: Warzone, just follow these steps.

Visit texaschainsaw.com Follow the instructions on the site Enter your email You will receive a code in your inbox within two weeks

This promotion will be live through November 1. You must have a valid Activision account in order to be eligible.

The Haunting of Verdansk is currently underway in Call of Duty: Warzone, transforming the popular battle royale shooter into a celebration of Halloween for the next two weeks. Warzone matches are now played at nighttime in select playlists, and a special limited-time Zombie Royale mode is now available to play. Not only that, but players can earn spooky rewards just by playing the game. These rewards range from Emblems to Weapon Blueprints, so keep an eye out for opportunities to earn new gear during The Haunting of Verdansk event.

If you’re a fan of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, you can also purchase The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Bundle from the store to get the Leatherface skin for Velikan. This Bundle includes several other items that fans of the film series are sure to appreciate, including a special melee weapon and and Finn LMG Blueprint.

The Haunting of Verdansk is available now in Call of Duty: Warzone. The event will run through November 3.