Coral Island Fossil Guide | Node Sources and Fossil Types Listed

Finding Fossils is not an unusual thing on Coral Island. But, what are their purpose? Where do they come from? And how many fossils are there? Here is everything you need to know about Fossils in Coral Island.
Coral Island: Fossils Explained
Fossils in Coral Island – and the real world – are bones of ancient creatures that have been preserved through time. They are mostly associated with dinosaurs and they come in all shapes and sizes. In the case of Coral Island, these serve many purposes:
Donate them to the Museum. You will help grow a collection of Fossils and contribute to society. In return, you will increase your Town Rank, which will impact the items you can find in stores. Nice!
Sell them for money. Looking for a quick buck? Selling them will help you pay bills or save some cash for a rainy day.
Used as fuel for enchanting. By offering stuff such as Gems or Fossils to the Giants you can buff certain tools for extra stats.
Coral Island: Node Sources
If you wish to get Fossils, you will have to collect Fossil Nodes across Coral Island and then visit the Laboratory in Starlet Town. There, you can process these Nodes by spending 20g to discover the exact Fossil that lies within them. The type of Fossil you get is determined at the exact moment is processed, so if you are looking for a specific type of Fossil, you can just reload before the processing starts and reroll your resulting Fossil. You can also purchase Fossils in the Black Market at the Lookout.
There are a total of five different Fossil Nodes you can find across Coral Island which will yield different types of Fossils in the Laboratory. Take note of the different sources so you can farm the correct type of Node so that you don’t waste your time. For Tilling sand or soil, be sure to use a Hoe, a Scythe for clearing trash while diving, and a pickaxe to break rocks on land, underwater, or even inside caverns.
Fossil Node
Sources
Mysterious node
Tilling sand Clearing trash while Diving Breaking sandstone while Diving
Collect the node, process it, get the Fossil, and decide what to do with it! As said above, donating Fossils to the Museum is a great way to increase your Town Rank which will impact the amount of items and animals you may purchase and encounter so consider doing that if you need the variety.
This article was updated on November 16th, 2023
