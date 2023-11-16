Coral Island Fossil Guide | Node Sources and Fossil Types Listed

Fossils everywhere!

November 16th, 2023
Coral Island Fossil Featured Image


Finding Fossils is not an unusual thing on Coral Island. But, what are their purpose? Where do they come from? And how many fossils are there? Here is everything you need to know about Fossils in Coral Island.

Coral Island: Fossils Explained

Fossils in Coral Island – and the real world – are bones of ancient creatures that have been preserved through time. They are mostly associated with dinosaurs and they come in all shapes and sizes. In the case of Coral Island, these serve many purposes:

  • Donate them to the Museum. You will help grow a collection of Fossils and contribute to society. In return, you will increase your Town Rank, which will impact the items you can find in stores. Nice!
  • Sell them for money. Looking for a quick buck? Selling them will help you pay bills or save some cash for a rainy day.
  • Used as fuel for enchanting. By offering stuff such as Gems or Fossils to the Giants you can buff certain tools for extra stats.

Coral Island: Node Sources

If you wish to get Fossils, you will have to collect Fossil Nodes across Coral Island and then visit the Laboratory in Starlet Town. There, you can process these Nodes by spending 20g to discover the exact Fossil that lies within them. The type of Fossil you get is determined at the exact moment is processed, so if you are looking for a specific type of Fossil, you can just reload before the processing starts and reroll your resulting Fossil. You can also purchase Fossils in the Black Market at the Lookout.

Coral-Island-Scythe-Trash


There are a total of five different Fossil Nodes you can find across Coral Island which will yield different types of Fossils in the Laboratory. Take note of the different sources so you can farm the correct type of Node so that you don’t waste your time. For Tilling sand or soil, be sure to use a Hoe, a Scythe for clearing trash while diving, and a pickaxe to break rocks on land, underwater, or even inside caverns.

Coral-Island-Fossil-Nodes-1

Fossil NodeSources
 Mysterious nodeTilling sand
Clearing trash while Diving
Breaking sandstone while Diving
 Small nodeTilling soil
Breaking rocks
Breaking sand deposits
 Medium nodeTilling soil
Breaking rocks (medium, large)
Breaking sand deposits
 Large nodeTilling soil
Breaking large rocks
Breaking sand deposits
 Water nodeTilling sand at the Beach or while Diving
Clearing trash while Diving
Breaking sandstone while Diving

Coral Island: Fossil Types

Coral-Island-Fossils

FossilValueFossil node
 Brontosaurus skull625Large
 Brontosaurus leg105Large
 Tyrannosaurus skull410Large
 Mosasaurus torso255Water
 Triceratops arm110Medium / Mysterious
 Pterodactyl leg100Small / Mysterious
 Brontosaurus torso270Large
 Brontosaurus hip195Large
 Brontosaurus spine410Large
 Brontosaurus tail180Large
 Tyrannosaurus claw105Large
 Tyrannosaurus leg625Large
 Tyrannosaurus torso270Large
 Tyrannosaurus spine180Large
 Tyrannosaurus arm105Large
 Mosasaurus skull595Water
 Mosasaurus arm100Water
 Mosasaurus leg100Water
 Mosasaurus spine390Water
 Mosasaurus tail170Water
 Triceratops skull420Medium / Mysterious
 Triceratops torso275Medium / Mysterious
 Triceratops leg110Medium / Mysterious
 Triceratops pelvis635Medium / Mysterious
 Triceratops tail180Medium / Mysterious
 Pterodactyl skull595Small / Mysterious
 Pterodactyl arm100Small / Mysterious
 Pterodactyl spine390Small / Mysterious
 Pterodactyl torso255Small / Mysterious
 Pterodactyl tail170Small / Mysterious
 Velociraptor skull635Small / Mysterious
 Velociraptor torso275Small / Mysterious
 Velociraptor spine420Small / Mysterious
 Velociraptor claw110Small / Mysterious
 Velociraptor leg110Small / Mysterious
 Velociraptor tail180Small • Mysterious
 Plesiosaurus skull595Water
 Plesiosaurus torso255Water
 Plesiosaurus spine390Water
 Plesiosaurus leg100Water
 Plesiosaurus pelvis185Water
 Plesiosaurus tail170Water
 Stegosaurus torso635Small / Mysterious
 Mammoth torso275Small / Mysterious
 Mammoth spine420Small / Mysterious
 Mammoth claw110Small / Mysterious
 Mammoth leg110Small / Mysterious
 Mammoth tail180Small / Mysterious
 Stegosaurus skull625Medium / Mysterious
 Stegosaurus torso270Medium / Mysterious
 Stegosaurus spine410Medium / Mysterious
 Stegosaurus claw105Medium / Mysterious
 Stegosaurus leg105Medium / Mysterious
 Stegosaurus tail180Medium / Mysterious
 Gallimimus skull625Medium / Mysterious
 Gallimimus torso270Medium / Mysterious
 Gallimimus spine410Medium / Mysterious
 Gallimimus pelvis105Medium / Mysterious
 Gallimimus pelvis195Medium / Mysterious
 Gallimimus tail180Medium / Mysterious

Collect the node, process it, get the Fossil, and decide what to do with it! As said above, donating Fossils to the Museum is a great way to increase your Town Rank which will impact the amount of items and animals you may purchase and encounter so consider doing that if you need the variety.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2023

