Coral Island Fossil Guide | Node Sources and Fossil Types Listed

Finding Fossils is not an unusual thing on Coral Island. But, what are their purpose? Where do they come from? And how many fossils are there? Here is everything you need to know about Fossils in Coral Island.

Coral Island: Fossils Explained

Fossils in Coral Island – and the real world – are bones of ancient creatures that have been preserved through time. They are mostly associated with dinosaurs and they come in all shapes and sizes. In the case of Coral Island, these serve many purposes:

Donate them to the Museum . You will help grow a collection of Fossils and contribute to society. In return, you will increase your Town Rank, which will impact the items you can find in stores. Nice!

. You will help grow a collection of Fossils and contribute to society. In return, you will increase your Town Rank, which will impact the items you can find in stores. Nice! Sell them for money . Looking for a quick buck? Selling them will help you pay bills or save some cash for a rainy day.

. Looking for a quick buck? Selling them will help you pay bills or save some cash for a rainy day. Used as fuel for enchanting. By offering stuff such as Gems or Fossils to the Giants you can buff certain tools for extra stats.

Coral Island: Node Sources

If you wish to get Fossils, you will have to collect Fossil Nodes across Coral Island and then visit the Laboratory in Starlet Town. There, you can process these Nodes by spending 20g to discover the exact Fossil that lies within them. The type of Fossil you get is determined at the exact moment is processed, so if you are looking for a specific type of Fossil, you can just reload before the processing starts and reroll your resulting Fossil. You can also purchase Fossils in the Black Market at the Lookout.

There are a total of five different Fossil Nodes you can find across Coral Island which will yield different types of Fossils in the Laboratory. Take note of the different sources so you can farm the correct type of Node so that you don’t waste your time. For Tilling sand or soil, be sure to use a Hoe, a Scythe for clearing trash while diving, and a pickaxe to break rocks on land, underwater, or even inside caverns.

Fossil Node Sources Mysterious node Tilling sand

Clearing trash while Diving

Breaking sandstone while Diving Small node Tilling soil

Breaking rocks

Breaking sand deposits Medium node Tilling soil

Breaking rocks (medium, large)

Breaking sand deposits Large node Tilling soil

Breaking large rocks

Breaking sand deposits Water node Tilling sand at the Beach or while Diving

Clearing trash while Diving

Breaking sandstone while Diving

Coral Island: Fossil Types

Fossil Value Fossil node Brontosaurus skull 625 Large Brontosaurus leg 105 Large Tyrannosaurus skull 410 Large Mosasaurus torso 255 Water Triceratops arm 110 Medium / Mysterious Pterodactyl leg 100 Small / Mysterious Brontosaurus torso 270 Large Brontosaurus hip 195 Large Brontosaurus spine 410 Large Brontosaurus tail 180 Large Tyrannosaurus claw 105 Large Tyrannosaurus leg 625 Large Tyrannosaurus torso 270 Large Tyrannosaurus spine 180 Large Tyrannosaurus arm 105 Large Mosasaurus skull 595 Water Mosasaurus arm 100 Water Mosasaurus leg 100 Water Mosasaurus spine 390 Water Mosasaurus tail 170 Water Triceratops skull 420 Medium / Mysterious Triceratops torso 275 Medium / Mysterious Triceratops leg 110 Medium / Mysterious Triceratops pelvis 635 Medium / Mysterious Triceratops tail 180 Medium / Mysterious Pterodactyl skull 595 Small / Mysterious Pterodactyl arm 100 Small / Mysterious Pterodactyl spine 390 Small / Mysterious Pterodactyl torso 255 Small / Mysterious Pterodactyl tail 170 Small / Mysterious Velociraptor skull 635 Small / Mysterious Velociraptor torso 275 Small / Mysterious Velociraptor spine 420 Small / Mysterious Velociraptor claw 110 Small / Mysterious Velociraptor leg 110 Small / Mysterious Velociraptor tail 180 Small • Mysterious Plesiosaurus skull 595 Water Plesiosaurus torso 255 Water Plesiosaurus spine 390 Water Plesiosaurus leg 100 Water Plesiosaurus pelvis 185 Water Plesiosaurus tail 170 Water Stegosaurus torso 635 Small / Mysterious Mammoth torso 275 Small / Mysterious Mammoth spine 420 Small / Mysterious Mammoth claw 110 Small / Mysterious Mammoth leg 110 Small / Mysterious Mammoth tail 180 Small / Mysterious Stegosaurus skull 625 Medium / Mysterious Stegosaurus torso 270 Medium / Mysterious Stegosaurus spine 410 Medium / Mysterious Stegosaurus claw 105 Medium / Mysterious Stegosaurus leg 105 Medium / Mysterious Stegosaurus tail 180 Medium / Mysterious Gallimimus skull 625 Medium / Mysterious Gallimimus torso 270 Medium / Mysterious Gallimimus spine 410 Medium / Mysterious Gallimimus pelvis 105 Medium / Mysterious Gallimimus pelvis 195 Medium / Mysterious Gallimimus tail 180 Medium / Mysterious

Collect the node, process it, get the Fossil, and decide what to do with it! As said above, donating Fossils to the Museum is a great way to increase your Town Rank which will impact the amount of items and animals you may purchase and encounter so consider doing that if you need the variety.

