Update 1.06 has arrived for Cozy Grove, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer Spry Fox released this new update for Cozy Grove on April 27th, 2021 for the PC version of the game. Well today the update finally hits the other platforms for the game. It should be available now for consoles as well as Apple Arcade.

Quite a lot of improvements have been added to the game. The update also fixes a few bugs and issues with the game. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Cozy Grove Update 1.06 Patch Notes

Be able to craft a specific amount of an item, not just 1 or MAX

Add option to purchase clothing closet expansions

Add tutorial hint for harvesting rocks to help new users avoid confusion

Various balance adjustments to Lee Berry quests

Nerfed master shovel quest item requirements

Decrease crafting costs for certain epic, legendary and unique recipes

Higher level animals will not always require high level foods

Reduce hardwood repair costs on pickaxe from 15 to 10

Holding shift will cause avatar to run even when navigating with mouse

Up to 8 pets can become newly hungry each day, depending on how many total pets you possess

Fix for doober items coming back to you if you place them via the inventory button

Esc key won’t open the options menu when inventory is open; just closes the inventory instead

Increase sale and buy price of all shells by 5x. Mr. Kit is feeling generous!

Gem fusion rebalance, making it easier to craft higher tier gems. Existing players who have already crafted gems at the lower rates will find a gift in their inbox when they install this update.

Slight nerf to the sell price of various common crafted decorations

Quests that don’t advance the story have a small additional chance of rewarding crafting recipes

Prevent heartbroken imps from walking away after completion; prevent both imps giving rewards

Make heartbroken imps decay after one day

Make heartbroken imps not hide to prevent players from thinking they’re gone

Ignore inputs on heartbroken imps without rewards so they can’t block inputs from ones with loot

Remove cry anim from non-heartbroken imps to reduce confusion

Reduce potential distance from landmarks for items described as “near a …”

Chaseable imp coin reward bumped from 10->100

Adjustments to several quests that were blocking players or had various bugs

Spirit wells despawn after a day, instead of two days

Seagull Quest8 won’t activate until after Arjun Q1 is finished, to prevent frustration

Increase food recipe drops from leaf piles by a moderate amount.

Prevent single fences from spawning at the mayor’s store.

Mayor outfit (3 clothing pieces) cost reduced significantly.

Visibly signal when dowsing rod is useable (good reason to keep it in your quick inventory!)

Adjust gamepad throw dots to form a line parallel to the world vector; should feel more accurate!

Adjust random decoration recipe drops so that higher, more expensive rarities drop less frequently.

Updated relic donations to the Collection; the donations now give ash along with gems

Unlock rare fish earlier in the campaign so people don’t get blocked

Attention (!) icons in shops will now only appear when you don’t possess enough of the required item for a given quest

Fix glitching in fireflies

Reduced a handful of item crafting requirements

Update salad art

Fix for storage<->inventory infopanel not working at the end of a drag & drop

Several other under-the-hood changes to fix various bugs, improve balance and help performance

For more on this update, you can visit the official website for additional details. Cozy Grove is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade platforms.