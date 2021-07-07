Update 1.11 has arrived for Cozy Grove and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

If you are playing the PS4 version of the game, the patch number is 1.11. Officially though, developer Spry Fox notes this as update 2.1.0.

This new update was released on July 1st for the PC version of the game only. Well now the update is finally available for those playing Cozy Grove on Apple Arcades and console devices.

There is a lot of changes as well as bug fixes outlined. You can read the full patch notes below.

Cozy Grove Update 1.11 Patch Notes

Allow feeding animals directly from tent storage

Increased the stack size of certain quest items & raw foods

Reduce the mushrooms required for mushroom salads

Fixed Alison quest that had the wrong speaker name

Fixed critter name being broken in Portuguese

Adjustments to stone skipping targets so they can be further from the shore

Fixed new rare hats that should be unique (but erroneously had color variations)

Fix some issues where quest items were still highlighted in various UIs after they were no longer relevant

Highlight closet items that are useful for fashion quests

Fix bugs with animal happiness

New rock-skipping loading screen tip

Fixed some issues where the island was smaller than it should be

Fixed continuity issues with Baker Q15

Sort the closet/wardrobe automatically

Sorting for the crafting menus

Fix bug with stone skipping clams after reloading

Fixed some UI issues with selecting disabled items and keep selection when sorting

Skipping stones can be crafted into higher tiers

Fix so you can drag & drop into the world where the inventory used to be open after closing it

Fix for bug where previous throw indicator on controller was not on top of the avatar

Don’t allow selection of objects that aren’t rendering (like invisible spirit wells) with controller

New hug speech response for Ted

Add small tether radius to travelling NPCs so they don’t block HO items

Background music should only play each track once, without any repeats

New animal hunger algorithm

Potential fix for cursor flickering on some platforms

Custom cursor as an option

Showing an eye-catching animation when a HO hint indicator shows

Fixed an iCloud threading issue

Allow crafted deliveries when backpack is full

Increased stack size for ingots, essences and branches

Localization for new text

Tutorial hints for drag-n-drop and item placement

Amber is recyclable

Fashion quests won’t ask for specific haircuts or wigs

Cozy Grove is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade platforms.