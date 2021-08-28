Update 1.02 has arrived for Cris Tales, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Cris Tales is an indie style RPG that came out earlier this year and it somewhat was well received by both critics and players alike. The small developer has now released its second patch for the game in the form of version update 1.02.

The new update adds a ton of new features as well as quality of life improvements. There are also some bug fixes and even balance updates with this new patch too. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Cris Tales Update 1.02 Patch Notes

Localization:

The grammar of the in-game English was revised.

Removed technical text which was being displayed when playing the game in German.

Fixed wrong translations for dialogues and skill names in Korean.

Quality of life fixes:

The visual cue which indicates the presence of quest items in the Salt Mines is more noticeable now.

Balance updates:

Crisbell now learns the “Heal” spell faster.

The difficulty of one of the final bosses was adjusted. 3

The item called “Distortion Ring” was added to an earlier store in the game. 4. The price of the “Tent” item was adjusted

Bug fixing:

Fixed several bugs which caused the game to be unresponsive during certain boss fights and random battles.

Fixed a bug which turned off all random battles in the Salt Mines just after the player completes the sidequest: “Setting the bases”

The item “Dark Steel Ring” now applies the proper bonuses to the character abilities.

Visual bug fixing and improvements:

Fixed a bug which caused the burn status ailment indicator to be deformed.

Fixed a bug which caused an in-game cutscene to be displayed using the wrong animation

Info taken above is from the PS4’s update history and OrbisPatches.com. Cris Tales is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia platforms.