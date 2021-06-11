Update 1.74 has arrived for CRSED, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The last update to come to CRSED was released back in late May which was version number 1.73. Now update 1.74 has been released on all platforms. The update is officially known as version 2.0.3.128, although it shows up as update 1.74 on PS4. If you have the PS5 version of the game, it’s update 01.000.027.

This update was released on June 10th, 2021, although many of you may have received it on June 11th, 2021. This patch is only a small one as it looks like some minor bugs have been ironed out. You can read the details posted down below.

CRSED Update 1.74 Patch Notes

The “Temporal resolution scale” parameter now operates correctly.

The issue in the “Siberia” location, where several heroes could respawn at the same respawn point has been fixed.

Removed feature of champion crouching or kneeling after jumping or falling from height.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. CRSED is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.

For more info on this update, you can visit the game’s official website. CRSED is out now for the PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One platforms.