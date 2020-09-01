Crusader Kings 3 – How to Change Character

Sometimes you’ll want to change your character in Crusader Kings 3, whether due to fatigue, curiosity, or to cheese a marriage arrangement. It’s a new feature, and so long as you’re not playing in Ironman mode you can do it whenever you want.

Crusader Kings 3 allows you to change character from the Escape pause menu.

Crusader Kings 3 now features the ability to change your character at any point in the game, assuming you are not playing in Ironman mode. If you are not all you need to do is hit Escape to open up the pause menu. From there you’ll see the “Change Character” option. Just select it and you’ll be brought back to the map with a handful of options.

From here you can do a couple things. You can click anywhere on the map to choose your new character, ranging from emperors, earls, to simple courtiers. If a character exists and has a title greater than a barony you can play as them. You can also choose to merely observe proceedings, or to have the game assign you a random character. You can even alter the Game Options from this menu if you’d like to tweak the rule-set governing your game. Additionally, you can make your Crusader Kings 3 game into a multiplayer session from this same screen.

- This article was updated on:September 1st, 2020