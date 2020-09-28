Crusader Kings III update 1.1 patch notes are now up, and they are substantial. Crusader Kings III is the latest grand strategy game from Paradox Interactive, and it was pretty damn great at launch a month ago. But, the game wasn’t perfect, and the community has since found plenty of bugs and issues reviewers like myself overlooked.

Crusader Kings III Update 1.1 Patch Notes

Crusader Kings III update 1.1 is extensive, not only fixing bugs (such as the court physician counting as a relation in the relationship tab), but bringing sweeping tweaks and alterations to how the game plays. The Mongol invasion will be more of a threat, attacking armies won’t surge towards your capital at the start of a war, and much, much more. No segment of the game has been left untouched, and even the modding side of the house has received some love. Crusader Kings III update 1.1 drops September 29th, though no specific time has been given.

There are far too many changes listed in the Crusader Kings III 1.1 patch notes for me to summarize, so here’s the full list below: