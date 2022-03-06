Crystalian Boss Guide: How to Beat the Crystalian in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players can, during their expeditions in the Lands Between, come face to face with a wide array of different bosses, some of which will decide to face you together. With that said, such is the case with many of the Crystalian bosses you will find in the game. Now, to help you clear their dungeons and defeat the bosses as fast as possible, here’s how to beat the Crystalian bosses in Elden Ring.

How to Beat the Crystalian in Elden Ring

First of all, it’s important to point out that you can take part in four Crystalians boss fights in Elden Ring, on Academy Crystal Cave, where you will face two Crystalians, one wielding a spear and the other a staff, on Altus Tunnel, where you will face two Crystalians, one wielding a spear and the other a ringblade, on Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel, where you will face a Crystalian using a ringblade, and on Sellia Hideaway. where you will face three Crystalians, each wielding one of the available weapons. The Sellia Hideaway Crystalians’ attacks will also build up Scarlet Rot upon hitting you.

With that said, once you come face to face to any of the Crystalians they will be protected by a shield, which will massively decrease the damage dealt with them. To break the shield, you will have to keep attacking them. Once the shield breaks, the said Crystalian will be stunned and will, from then on, suffer increased damage. Using magic-infused weapons or incantations is a great way to increase the rate at which the shield will break. Using Ashes’ summons, such as the Kaiden Sellsword Ashes is also highly recommended, as they will be able to keep attacking the boss on one of one fights, or keep one of them occupied on 2v1 situations. To defeat the Crystalians fast, we recommend that you use fast-hitting weapons or a high damaging Greatsword, for magic users, using the Night Maiden’s Mist spell is highly advised, as it will allow you to deal constant AoE damage. The latter technique is especially useful when facing multiple Crystalians.

As each Crystalian has its own moveset, you check out below how to defeat each type of Crystalian in Elden Ring:

Spear Wielder Crystalian : Has a simple and easy to telegraph moveset, so keep circling him and backstabbing it. Don’t go too far away, which will give the boss the opportunity to use its high-range spear attacks.

: Has a simple and easy to telegraph moveset, so keep circling him and backstabbing it. Don’t go too far away, which will give the boss the opportunity to use its high-range spear attacks. Ringblade Crystalian : When facing them, stay at medium range while enjoying their openings to attack and deal damage.

: When facing them, stay at medium range while enjoying their openings to attack and deal damage. Staff Wielding Crystalian: Use your summon’s to keep tabs on the enemy while avoiding his attacks. It’s important to always prioritize them during the fights, as they are able to deal constant amounts of heavy damage.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2022