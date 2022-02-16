Cyberpunk 2077 recently got a major update in the form of patch 1.5, finally bringing the game to next-generation (or current generation) consoles. CD Projekt RED has also added four new Apartments in different regions of Night City. Before this, you only had access to one apartment in Watson’s Megabuilding H10 given at the start of the game. Here’s all you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077 Apartment, locations and how you can buy Apartments in the game.​

Cyberpunk 2077 Apartment Locations: How to Buy Apartments

​With the new update being live, you will get a new quest type – Apartments after booting the game. This quest will enable you to purchase new apartments or refurbish your current one in Mega building H10. The four new locations are called ‘Welcome Home’ and will appear on your HUD. Also, Cyberpunk 2077 apartments will only be accessible to those who have played through the ‘Playing for Time’ story quest. There are four additional apartments that you can rent or permanently buy one by paying a one-time fee. Here are the locations of all the new Cyberpunk 2077 apartments:

Northside, Watson ($5,000)

Japantown, Westbrook ($15,000)

The Glen, Heywood ($40,000)

Corpo Plaza, City Center ($55,000)

Once you get the keys to your new home, you can even renovate it according to your personal taste. Revonating your Cyberpunk 2077 apartment is quite easy and you can follow the below steps to refurbish your apartment:

You can view all your apartments and their renovations through the EZEstates website.

Simply interact with the computer in your first apartment provided to you in Megabuilding H10. The computer will be located between the front door and the bathroom.

Select the EZEstates icon in the bottom right of the computer screen.

You will be able to see all the four new apartments and you can select ‘Renovations’ on the left to change the looks of your existing residence.

Every renovation will set you back 10,000 Eddies.

There are a total of four renovations that one can do, each priced at 10,000 Eddies. Another thing to keep in mind while renovating is that you will have to be physically present at the apartment you want to renovate. Apartment renovations will simply alter the palette, switching the primary and secondary colors of the apartment. There are a few styles that you can add like the leopard print but don’t expect anything major.

​Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.