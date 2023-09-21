Cyberpunk 2077 Engineer Leveling Guide

Image: CD Projekt Red

The Engineer skill is one of five new skill lines added in the version 2.0 update of Cyberpunk 2077. Debuting alongside the massive Phantom Liberty expansion, the 2.0 update completely revamps Cyberpunk 2077’s progression systems and changes the available set of perks and abilities entirely. While you’ll get perk points and attribute points as you level up by completing quests and killing enemies, leveling up the passive skills is a different beast entirely. If you want to level up skill lines like Engineer to get the most out of your cyberware, here’s what you need to know.

How to Level Up the Engineer Skill in Cyberpunk 2077

The Engineer skill mainly revolves around cyberware, so you’re going to need to visit a ripperdoc and install some preem chrome in order to get the most out of it. This applies to the Mantis Blades, Gorilla Arms, Monowire, and Projectile Launch System that you can add to your arms. Since the cyberware system was changed in version 2.0, you might have to remove some of your add-ons in order to free up enough cyberware capacity to install these weapons.

In addition to cyberware, the Engineer skill also focuses on tech weapons. Tech weapons harness electromagnetic power and have the ability to pierce walls and cover to hit enemies hiding behind them. Any and all tech weapons will help you level up the Engineer skill line, so it doesn’t matter if you use a sniper rifle or a shotgun. As long as the final blow is dealt by a tech weapon or deadly cyberware, you’ll get Engineer XP.

All Engineer Bonuses and Perks

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Since each passive skill line rewards you for sticking to a specific playstyle, it makes sense that the Engineer skill tree enhances your abilities with cyberware and tech weapons. You’ll get a new buff every five levels, mostly increasing your cyberware capacity or improving your tech weapons in some way. Tech weapons will receive improvements to charge time and shock chance among other things, making them much more capable in combat.

If you want to power level the Engineer skill, then make sure you’re only using tech weapons and cyberware like the Mantis Blades or Gorilla Arms. Arm cyberware is hugely improved if you purchase the Phantom Liberty expansion and level up the Relic skill tree, unlocking new moves and finishers that will grant you a ton of Engineer XP. Even without the DLC, though, you can still shred hordes of enemies with the Mantis Blades or snipe them from afar with a tech sniper rifle to maximize your Engineer XP gains.