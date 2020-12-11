Cyberpunk 2077 – How to Make a Call and Send Texts

Cyberpunk 2077 may take place in the far future of a dystopian, corporate controlled world, but that doesn’t mean you don’t still have to keep in touch with all of your friends. Just like in our own current world, the future still requires that you call and text people sometimes. And when those times arise it might be a little confusing as the game doesn’t go into too much detail about how to use your phone. To help, here’s a quick guide on how to make a call and send texts in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Make a Call

Whenever you feel the need to reach out and speak with someone you’ve already worked with all you need to do is access the phone menu within Cyberpunk 2077. This can be done by holding down on the D-pad for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S or pressing T on the keyboard if playing on PC. This will open up your phone menu where you can see all the contacts you have, including any messages or calls they may have sent you lately.

There’s a ton of these and almost none are actually that important for you to read. But if you have some time on your hands you can peruse the phone menu to see what they have to say. When you’re ready to make a call by just selecting them from the contact list and hitting the button to make a call (F on keyboard, likely A on Xbox and X on PlayStation). However, some contacts don’t like speaking on the phone, just like many of us. So here’s the less intrusive contact method.

How to Send Texts

Texts work just the same as calls, thankfully. So the process is all the same. Open the phone menu with T or down on the D-pad. Choose the contact from the menu. If they accept texts the button prompt at the bottom should say whether you can text or not. These are all pre-scripted encounters in a way, so as long as you follow the steps here or above you’ll contact the person however is best.

Hopefully that tells you all you need to know about how to make a call and send texts in Cyberpunk 2077.