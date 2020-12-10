Cyberpunk 2077 loces just kind of tossing objectives at you and letting you figure it all out. This is the case for a lot of missions, but one in particular has caused a lot of grief for players. The mission ‘The Pickup’ has one such moment after you receive a computer chip from Stout. This isn’t just a normal chip though. It’s been infected by a virus and it is up to you to remove it, if you want. We’re here to help with this optional objective with a quick guide on how to remove the virus from the chip in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Remove the Virus from the Chip

Before we break down exactly how to remove the virus from the chip I just want to emphasize that this is an optional objective and you don’t actually have to do it. Whether you want to or not really comes down to your character and the journey you want to take in Cyberpunk 2077. Do you want to please Stout and her organization or not? Decide that first then keep reading to see how to remove the virus.

All it takes is a few steps. To start open your menu and select Journal. From there go to Shards and Militech Shard (the one you received from Stout). A button prompt will pop up to “Crack Security” so hit that and then the hacking minigame will commence. All this requires is to look to the right side for what code you want to select on the left. Find them all to complete the minigame and complete the objective. Exit the menu and you are good to go with completing the mission.

And that’s how to remove the virus from the chip in Cyberpunk 2077 during The Pickup mission. Be sure to check out our other guides for help on everything in the game.