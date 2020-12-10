In Cyberpunk 2077 you have a host of abilities that you can take advantage of that make you more capable when dealing with enemies. Tagging enemies allows you to keep tabs on them while trying to avoid detection. The tagging system can come in handy during many missions in the game. In this guide we’ll explain exactly how to tag in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Tag on PlayStation and Xbox

Tagging is done by bringing up the quick scan visor. This can be done by pressing the L1 Button on the PlayStation or the LB button on Xbox. Once you’ve got the visor open you’ll want to hold the L1/LB Button and then use the R3 Button to tag enemies. Simply hover over the enemy that you want to tag and click in the right thumbstick to tag them. Once you’ve tagged an enemy they will have a yellow mark over their heads which you will allow you to keep tabs on them, regardless of whether they are in your field of view.

Tagging can allow you keep tabs on enemies while trying to avoid their detection. Knowing your enemy’s exactly location and movement patterns will go a long way in avoiding their detection, which is why tagging in Cyberpunk 2077 is a vital skill to master. The thing to remember is that you’ll want to hold the L1/LB button and then hover the cursor over the enemy you want to tag and then click in the R3 Button to mark/tag the enemy.