Cyberpunk 2077 – How to Turn in Bounties and Collect Rewards

The world of Cyberpunk 2077 is a dangerous one, no matter who you are. While that’s also true for your character, V, sometimes you are the danger instead. This is the case for one of the earliest elements of the game: bounty hunting. All around Night City there are bounties to collect. And you’ll want to do a lot of them before the credits roll, since they have such solid rewards. But one piece of this system has been pretty confusing for players. How do you collect the bounty reward once you’re done? Here’s how to turn in bounties in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Turn in Bounty and Collect Rewards

Bounty missions are usually pretty easy, with the game directing you to your target which you then kill or subdue and you should get the money or other reward right away. That’s right, you don’t actually have to turn in a bounty for it to complete and deliver the reward. Bounties are found all over the place and are given to you at a steady clip. There’s no main association you have to check in with to accept, execute, or turn in your bounty, you just complete the mission and the reward should appear in your inventory right away.

One sticking point though is that new XP, money, Street Cred, and other rewards won’t appear while you’re in combat. You may have defeated your bounty but there could be other enemies nearby that prevent you from collecting the reward. What this typically means is that a bounty will be more work than you first expect. Any enemy nearby must be defeated before you can collect the reward, so combat usually stretches out a bit. Make sure you go in with this in mind since it could change the calculation of whether it’s worth the effort or not.

It’s always a clear sign that a game hasn’t fully explained itself when we have to write a guide for something like this, but that’s how to turn in bounties in Cyberpunk 2077.