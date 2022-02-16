Cyberpunk 2077 has been out for a year, and its release was hindered by many issues, mostly stemming from older PlayStation 4 and Xbox One hardware not handling the game. For the lucky players who had a suitable gaming PC, a PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X, the game ran with considerably fewer issues. However, even for next-gen consoles running the game, Cyberpunk didn’t have quite enough features on PS5 or XBSX to truly feel more like just a more stable base edition. As of today, though, next-gen console owners are fortunate enough to finally upgrade their copy. Find out How to Upgrade Your Copy of Cyberpunk 2077 to the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S Version!

Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Gen: How to Upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Version

PS4 to PS5 Upgrade

PlayStation 5 owners who own the game digitally can navigate to their Game Library Menu, select Your Collection, then Cyberpunk 2077, and they’ll see the PS5 version now visible, and simply have to hit Download. You can technically have both generations installed, but naturally, it’s recommended to delete the PS4 version to save space. If you own a Disc Drive PS5, place the disc in and the steps are the same.

Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S Upgrade

Xbox Series X|S owners have a simple time ahead of them too, as with Smart Delivery, whether you pop in the disc or download from their library, you’ll be given a prompt that an upgrade is available. To find the game if you own it digitally, simply go to the My games & apps menu on the home screen, locate Cyberpunk from the Full Library menu, and hit “Install All” once you’ve got the game selected. If you’ve hit the upgrade prompt, this will prioritize the next-gen version.

If you need help in updating your game to the Next-Gen version, transferring your save file, or have some other technical questions – make sure to visit our #Cyberpunk2077 Tech Support page!

👉https://t.co/waVMPQHQBm pic.twitter.com/Q7wuYv0Itv — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 15, 2022

Developer CD Projekt RED was quick to take to social media to guide players to the upgrades on either console platform. The patch this comes with is more than 50GB regardless of the platform. The upgrade for PS5 owners looks to be about 56GB, while the Series X version is about 62.9 GB. We have more information on what this latest update, Patch 1.5, provides for players and it appears to be quite an important set of improvements across the board. As always, be sure to check out our other guides on the game, and if this is your prompt to play the game for the first time, welcome to Night City.