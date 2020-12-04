Cyberpunk 2077 – When Can You Preload on Each Platform?

Cyberpunk 2077 is actually happening despite multiple delays pushing it into the end of 2020. Barring any cataclysmic events, which would be fairly unsurprising for this tumultuous year, CD Projekt Red will debut their first-person RPG on December 10th.

To ensure that players can adequately prepare for the massive experience, preload details have been released. Now you can figure out the exact moment you can download the glorious files to your system (and then play the waiting game). We have broken down the live times by platform below. Seek out the relevant information and let the hype take you.

When Can You Preload Cyberpunk 2077?

PC (GOG)

Depending on which digital storefront you purchase Cyberpunk 2077 from, the preload times differ. Starting with GOG, the distribution platform owned by CD Projekt Red, the game can be preloaded on Monday, December 7th, at 3 AM PST.

PC (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Worry not, Steam and the Epic Store aren’t too far behind GOG. Both platforms can begin their preload on the same day, December 7th, at 8 AM PST.

PlayStation

PlayStation is the last of the bunch to receive their preload opportunity. CD Projekt Red has listed the preload window as “two days prior to the release date,” which places it at December 8th. Unlike the other platforms, a specific time was not associated with the date.

Stadia

Google Stadia is a streaming platform and, as such, does not require the preloading of any files. Instead, you will reference the unlock time for your region, which can be found in this post on the game’s official Twitter.

Xbox

Xbox is sitting pretty right now, already having the ability to preload Cyberpunk 2077. The option unlocked on December 3rd at 8 AM PST.

Early reports have stated that a 40GB+ patch is already available for the game and another day one patch is on the way. Those with slower internet connections will want to take advantage of preload opportunities as soon as they become available on their console or PC to account for additional hefty downloads. You can also reference this image for Cyberpunk 2077’s global unlock times.