Cyberpunk 2077: Should You Return Skippy? – Machine Gun Quest Guide

After acquiring Skippy the talking gun, you’ll eventually have the opportunity to return him to his original owner in a quest called Machine Gun. This side quest appears after you’ve had Skippy in your possession for a few days. You’ve likely gotten pretty attached to the little guy by this point, so deciding whether or not you should return the gun to his original owner is a tough decision. That being said, you could be completely done with Skippy by this point based on a trick he pulls on you after using him for a while. Here’s what you should do with Skippy during the Machine Gun quest.

Should You Return Skippy to Regina?

After having Skippy for a few days, you learn that his original owner is actually Regina, the NCPD Fixer who you’ve been in contact with for quite some time. The Machine Gun quest requires you to visit Regina regardless of your decision, so you should start off by doing that. She can be found in a building near Lizzie’s Bar.

Once you come face to face with Regina, it’s time to make your choice. You can either walk away and take Skippy with you or hand him over to Regina. Walking away obviously lets you keep the weapon, but Regina will reward you with roughly $7000 Eurodollars if you turn him in. While your personal attachment to the gun might play a role in your decision, your choice is likely going to depend on what mode Skippy is currently in. When you first meet him, he asks you whether you want him to be in Stone Cold Killer mode or Puppy-Loving Pacifist mode. The former causes Skippy to easily nail headshots, while the latter makes him solely target enemies’ legs.

The problem is, Skippy automatically switches modes after getting 50 kills and there’s no way to reverse this change. You probably knew that already, though. The gun is incredibly powerful in Stone Cold Killer mode because of the easy headshots, so it’s worth it to keep Skippy if he’s still in that mode. If he switched over to Puppy-Loving Pacifist mode, you may be better off handing him over for the cash reward. Besides, there are other awesome pistols out there anyway.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.