Cyberpunk 2077 Solo Skill Leveling Guide

Cyberpunk 2.0 brings a whole new skill progression system that passively levels up as you do well in combat and other tasks. There are five different skills: Headhunter, Netrunner, Shinobi, Solo, and Engineer. Each will level up by doing a specific activity, with each new level bringing the player a bonus. This guide will review the Solo skill, its progression, and how to level it up quickly.

How to Level the Solo Skill in Cyberpunk 2077

Player’s can level the Solo Skill in Cyberpunk 2077 by defeating enemies with brute force with specific weapons including: Shotguns, LMG’s, Clubs, or Gorilla Arms. Considering all these weapons are incredibly powerful, flying through the levels for Solo is straightforward. I recommend getting Gorilla Arms, as they can allow you to kill quickly and efficiently finish a fight. Players can easily get Gorilla Arms by visiting any Ripperdoc and selecting “Arms.”

To level Solo quickly, you will want to engage in combat as much as possible. Keep an eye on available NCPD Scanner Hustles, complete side jobs, and gigs, and fight and defeat any enemy you encounter, and you will level up Solo fast. You can even progress Solo by playing the main story; just make sure you have Gorilla Arms, or another weapon mentioned earlier equipped at all times.

The game will inform you when you reach a new level of Solo, as it will show in the upper left corner of the screen. You can also check your progression by heading into the Character section of the main menu and selecting “Skill Progression” on the bottom right of the Character screen.

Solo Skill Progression in Cyberpunk 2077

Leveling through the Solo Skill will provide bonuses for your character that focus on increasing Carrying Capacity, Health, additional Perk Points, and more damage for fists and melee attacks. Below is the entire progression for the Solo Skill in Cyberpunk 2077.

Level 5 : Increases Carrying Capacity by 50

: Increases Carrying Capacity by 50 Level 10 : Increases Health by 10

: Increases Health by 10 Level 15 : +1 Perk Point

: +1 Perk Point Level 20 : Fists and Gorilla Arms have 20% damage and 205 attack speed. Fists also have a chance to apply Bleeding.

: Fists and Gorilla Arms have 20% damage and 205 attack speed. Fists also have a chance to apply Bleeding. Level 25 : Increases Carrying Capacity by 100.

: Increases Carrying Capacity by 100. Level 30 : Increases Health by 15.

: Increases Health by 15. Level 35 : +1 Perk Point

: +1 Perk Point Level 40 : +10% Crit Chance against enemies within 5 m.

: +10% Crit Chance against enemies within 5 m. Level 45 : +25% damage with Strong Attacks and Quick Melee Attacks.

: +25% damage with Strong Attacks and Quick Melee Attacks. Level 50 : +25% Health after performing a Finisher

: +25% Health after performing a Finisher Level 55 : When Adrenaline Rush is active, Adrenaline decays 50% slower and cannot decay below 10%.

: When Adrenaline Rush is active, Adrenaline decays 50% slower and cannot decay below 10%. Level 60: When Berserk is active: +30% enemy Health threshold to perform Finishers. +50% Health from performing Finishers. +30% Berserk duration.

Every five levels for the Solo Skill, you will get a bonus. It may seem daunting at first and take very long to reach level 60, but it shouldn’t if you remember the weapons you need to use to progress.

This article was updated on September 27th, 2023