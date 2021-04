Update 1.21 has arrived for Cyberpunk 2077 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

CD Projekt RED has now released a new hotfix for Cyberpunk 2077. This update is available a few weeks after update 1.2 was released. This new update has a ton of other fixes too.

If you are downloading the update on PS4, the patch size is 25.322 GB. The patch size will vary if you own the game on other devices though. One of the things this update wants to address is progression blockers. Hopefully this will finally fix major issues.

Anyway, you can read the new patch notes posted down below.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.21 Patch Notes

Quests & Open World

Fixed an issue in Gig: Getting Warmer… where the player was unable to lower 8ug8ear’s body temperature.

Fixed an issue where being unable to pick up the “Send a crew” shard in Cyberpsycho Sighting: Discount Doc could block progression. Reading the shard is now an optional objective.

Fixed an issue in Down on the Street where Takemura would get stuck in Japantown Docks after player chose to go to Wakako alone and left the area too early.

Fixed an issue where the clues in Cyberpsycho Sighting: Bloody Ritual would not count if the player scanned them before talking to the wounded NPC.

Spray Paint should now trigger properly when player approaches Brendan.

Fixed an issue in Play it Safe where upon connecting to the Access Point the screen could become black, blocking further progression.

Fixed an issue where Reported Crime: Dredged Up would not complete if the player opened the container before scanning the blood trail.

Fixed an issue where a Maelstromer could spawn in an area unreachable for the player, blocking progress in Losing My Religion/Sacrum Profanum.

Fixed an issue blocking progression in one of the Assaults in Progress in Japantown.

Addressed an issue where the game could crash during Gig: Hippocratic Oath if the player jumped through the window after breaking it.

Fixed various issues with enemies clipping through objects and floating in the air in Suspected Organized Crime Activity: Privacy Policy Violation.

Fixed an issue in Suspected Organized Crime Activity: Privacy Policy Violation, where progression could be blocked due to enemies being stuck in a hangar.

Holocalls from Mitch should no longer get stuck and repeat if the call was interrupted before.

Fixed Johnny’s appearance in various quests.

Dennis’ car should now spawn correctly in Big in Japan.

Players can now enter Dennis’ car from the right side in Big in Japan.

Windows inside the shack should no longer break upon opening the container in Big in Japan.

Big in Japan will now fail if the player leaves Haruyoshi instead of carrying him to safety after opening the container.

Fixed an issue where player could become unable to use weapons and consumables after getting out of Takemura’s van in Down on the Street.

Player can no longer call Takemura during the meeting with Oda in Down on the Street.

Fixed an issue where Oda could be found on the bridge between Watson and Westbrook before going to Takemura’s hideout in Search and Destroy.

Fixed an issue in Down on the Street where Oda could crash into player’s car if it was parked in his way.

Fixed an issue where Burning Desire/Night Moves could get stuck on the “Wait for a call from distressed man” objective after player failed the quest.

Fixed an issue where the door to Cassius Ryder’s ripperdoc shop would not open, preventing the player from completing The Gig.

Saul will no longer follow the player around the world if they leave the quest area after freeing him in Riders on the Storm.

Fixed an issue where sandstorm could be present in the city if the player fast travelled there during Killing in the Name or Riders on the Storm.

Riders on the Storm will now fail if the player leaves the Wraith camp before rescuing Saul.

Gig: Severance Package should now trigger properly after approaching the quest area.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where, after the player commits a crime on the roof of a building, NCPD officers would spawn behind the player’s back.

Fixed an issue preventing the player from climbing ladders out of water.

Visual

Fixed various issues related to clipping in NPCs’ clothes.

UI

Added back the icon above NPCs, who are under the Distract Enemies quickhack effect.

Scanning UI is now less cluttered.

Fixed an issue where Japanese/Traditional Chinese text could disappear if the player changed the interface language from English to one of these languages.

Stability and performance

Various memory management improvements (reducing the number of crashes).

Console-specific

Players should now be able to select stickers in Photo Mode using the Circle button in the Japanese version of the game on PlayStation 4.

Stadia-specific

Fixed some graphical issues on a bridge in Mikoshi in Belly Of The Beast/Changes.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. The game is coming later this year for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. You can visit the official website for more details about today’s patch.

