Update 1.22 has arrived for Cyberpunk 2077, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Cyberpunk 2077 came out late last year and the launch for the game was in shambles. This was mainly because many people that bought the game suffered bugs and other sorts of glitches. Even I saw a lot of issues when I played the game on my PS4 Pro.

Thankfully, CD Projekt RED has been updating the game constantly to make sure the issues are finally eradicated. The developer has now released update 1.22 for all platforms. If you have the PS4 version of the game, the update size is 15.641 GB.

You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.22 Patch Notes

Quests & Open World

The Metro: Memorial Park dataterm should now properly count towards the Frequent Flyer achievement.

Fixed glitches in Johnny’s appearance occurring after buying the Nomad car from Lana.

Fixed an issue in Gig: Until Death Do Us Part where it was not possible to use the elevator.

Fixed an issue in Epistrophy where the player could get trapped in the garage if they didn’t follow the drone and ran into the control room instead.

Added a retrofix for the issue we fixed in 1.21, where Takemura could get stuck in Japantown Docks in Down on the Street – for players who already experienced it before update 1.21 and continued playing until 1.22, Takemura will now teleport to Wakako’s parlor.

Fixed an issue preventing the player from opening the phone in the apartment at the beginning of New Dawn Fades.

Fixed an issue where the player could become unable to use weapons and consumables after interacting with a maintenance panel in Riders on the Storm.

Visual

Fixed various issues related to clipping in NPCs’ clothes.

UI

Fixed an issue where subtitles were not properly aligned in the Arabic language version.

Stability and performance

Various memory management improvements (reducing the number of crashes), and other optimizations.

Improved GPU performance of skinning and cloth rendering.

Console-specific

GPU and ESRAM optimizations and improvements on Xbox One.

Memory management improvements on PlayStation 5.

Stadia-specific

It’s no longer possible to get soft locked in the key bindings menu if a keyboard is not available

If you want to know more about the patch, you can visit the official website for the game. Cyberpunk 2077 is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. A version of the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S is coming out later this year.