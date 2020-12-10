Depending on how you have your character setup and your particular play style there may be a whole lot of shooting in Cyberpunk 2077. And while the future offers a lot of amenities that modern people don’t get to enjoy, such as braindancing and customizable…parts, all that shooting still uses up ammo even in Night City. So if you’re doing a lot of it you might find yourself asking just where is ammo in this neon futuristic world. To help, here’s some tips and tricks for where to get ammo in Cyberpunk 2077.

Where to Get Ammo

While there are many different types of ammo in Cyberpunk 2077, the places to get them mostly remain the same. So once you find some good sources be sure to stick to them throughout your time in the game. Setting up a habit of checking in with your ammo sources whenever you have some free time, or focusing on certain activities during missions to maximize your ammo returns. Here’s all the best places to go when you’re wondering how to get ammo in Cyberpunk 2077.

Let’s start with the most obvious one: weapon shops. You can find these simply by checking the map for the nearest one, and they almost always contain all the ammo types you could ever want. If you have a shooting heavy mission coming up you should definitely swing by even though it’ll cost money to get this ammo as opposed to farming it via the other methods.

Those other methods mostly rely on your immediate situation and surroundings. Dead enemies will offer up a bit of whatever ammo they were using against you, so if you get good with your headshots you can easily end up with a surplus. While you’re on these missions you will also see a lot of ammo boxes. While these only contain one type of ammo, they are useful for keeping your stock high since they are so plentiful. Just collect them as you can and you’ll likely ask “where is ammo” a whole lot less.

Finally there is crafting, which does require you to have leveled up and earned the perks to allow for it. Once you have done so you can open your character menu and select crafting to see what ammo you can create and what they will cost. The crafting system isn’t the best, but if you do end up with the perks to do it then this is a great way to get more ammo when in a pinch.

And that’s all we know about where to get ammo in Cyberpunk 2077. As we explore more of the game this may be updated so be sure to check back soon.