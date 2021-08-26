Update 1.7.3 has arrived for Dauntless, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The last patch (Update 1.7.2) launched on August 5, and it brought a lot of changes going from new game modes like Escalation Patrols and Heroic Frost Escalations, bug fixes, and quality of life improvements to new free hairstyles for all players. Even going as far as smoothing player animations and fixing the clipping players were having while wearing some armor sets. Here’s everything new with Dauntless Update 1.7.3.

Dauntless Update 1.7.3 Patch Notes

New To Dauntless

New Island: The Blazeworks.

New Omnicell: Tempest.

Repeaters Refresh.

New Hunt Pass: Ostigaard Justice.

New Reward Cache Content.

New Quests

Added the Forged in Fury quest. Assist Admiral Zai in creating an official report by uncovering the secrets of The Blazeworks.

Added the Opalescence Behemoth Dye Rumour.

Added the “Lock. Load. Repeaters.” quest to Admiral Zai in Ramsgate.

Added the “The Guns of Ostigaard” quest to Admiral Zai in Ramsgate.

Added the Sproutslayer quest to Gregario in Ramsgate to explain aethersprouts, the new Hunt Pass gatherable.

Ramsgate

Hunt Pass gatherables in Ramsgate will always be the plant-like aetheresprouts from now on.

Store

Players can now buy single loadout slots, instead of packs of three. They can be purchased directly from the loadout menu.

Players can now have up to 20 loadout slots.

Added the Autumn Dye.

Added the Do the Automaton! Emote.

Added the Kat Emoji Pack.

Added the Lightsworn Benediction Axe skin.

Added the Lightsworn Beacon Lantern skin.

Added the Lightsworn Graces Chainblade skin.

Added the Lightsworn Revelations Repeaters skin.

Added the Middleman Emoji Bundle.

Added the Middlewings Glider.

Added the Middlestar Lantern skin.

Added the Middleblade Sword skin.

Added the Ostian Commander-General armor skin.

Added the Ostigaard Knot Hair Style.

Added the Lightsworn Bundle.

Added the Voidcore Repeaters Bundle.

Balance

Escalation

Slaying Behemoths in Heroic Escalations now grants 100% bonus weapon experience.

Reduced the attack speed of the Hot and Cold modifier to 3/6/9% to better match the updated attack speed changes across the game.

Gameplay

Urska weapon’s legendary ability base damage reduced from 500 to 250.

Iceborne’s Ice Lance base damage reduced from 750 to 350.

Rezakiri weapons’ unique effect now grants a +8% chance for attacks to hit twice before power surging and +12% after power surging. Before, it was a flat 10% before and after power surging.

Discipline’s critical strike damage per stack reduced from 6% to 4%.

Discipline’s punch base damage reduced from 300 to 200.

The Fleet Footed perk’s move speed buff duration increased from 3 to 10 seconds.

Pools of poison now wait 1 second after they appear before being active.

The Hunting Grounds

The danger meter rate on all islands — except the first 4 — has increased, and it now takes 10 minutes to reach full danger instead of 15 minutes.

Reduced the number of totems spawned during the Firewatch event from 6 to 3.

Repeaters

Parts marked by the Marksman Chamber will now take additional core damage, even if they are not broken.

Increased basic shots damage from 80 to 100 (Twin Suns excluded).

Increased empowered basic shots damage from 125 to 175 (Twin Suns excluded).

Increased empowered Marksman Chamber damage from 250 to 350.

Increased empowered Salvo Chamber damage from 400 to 450.

Empowered Full-Bore Chamber does 3x non-empowered damage (increased from 2.5x).

Capacitive Magazine mod now restores 8 ammo, up from 4.

Increased empowered Demolition Sights damage from +50% to +100%.

Demolition Sights mod now grants additional damage against minions, fauna, and objects created by Behemoths.

Quality of Life

UI

Behemoths are now always visible on the compass in the Hunting Grounds, regardless of where you are or if flares are active.

Players will now see portraits of the Escalation keystone Behemoths in each of the corresponding Escalation Slayer’s Path nodes.

Players will see name and icon announcements for Behemoths spawned in a public event.

All the store items now show their type.

Players can now access patch notes from the main menu.

Bug Fixes

Valomyr

Beams no longer hit the player when they are blocked by Valomyr’s body.

Quests

Players can now complete Escalation challenges by completing patrols for that type of elemental Escalation.

Cosmetics

Thunderdeep Drask’s warpike, Inverse Polarity, now has the correct model.

All armor VFXs change color to match the corresponding armor dye channel.

Gameplay

Aetheric Evasion no longer stops working if you are downed.

Charrogg weapons’ unique effect is no longer blocked by stamina cost reduction effects such as Cascade’s yellow buff.

Charrogg’s unique effect now does the intended amount of damage when power surged.

Discipline stacks are now properly cleared when changing omnicells.

Fixed an issue where held inputs would not always trigger the next combo immediately.

The Hunting Grounds

Poison pools in events now spawn and work as intended.

The game will no longer hitch after completing an event.

Ramsgate

Blocked areas where the player could reach under the city.

UI

Gatherables and other interactions no longer show “HOLD” if it’s an instant tap input.

Removed old Iceborne cells from the cell exchange screen.

Loading screen hints with incorrect information about the danger meter have been removed.

The Hunt Pass name no longer overlaps with the time remaining countdown.

Heroic merit’s rarity text now says “Epic”.

Polished in-game patch notes.

Downtime/status messages on the login screen will now display correctly in Russian and Japanese.

Players in Germany between 12-16 should now be able to log in and play the game on all platforms.

The Hammer’s Evasive Blast, Jump and Double Jump move list entries now correctly show that they can interrupt Behemoths.

The Pike Charge move list entry now displays “Hold While Sprinting”.

Added Nayzaga’s Ground Slam move to Nayzaga video montages.

// Patch 1.7.3 // 1.7.3 launches on Aug 26 at 10 a.m. PT. Expect roughly 90 min of downtime. Patch notes: https://t.co/kw5XyBQktV 🔫 Repeaters Refresh

🏝️ New HG Island

🌩️ Tempest Omnicell

⚖️ Ostigaard Justice Hunt Pass

🐞 Bug Fixes

✨ And more — Dauntless (@PlayDauntless) August 25, 2021

This Update is filled with new content and fixes, so make sure to go back to Dauntless and hop in a game. If you want to read the full patch notes, go to their Official Dauntless website, and if you haven’t played dauntless yet make sure to go and read our review.

Dauntless is available now and free to play on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.