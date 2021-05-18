Days Gone Install Requirement on PC – What is the Download Size?

Days Gone is officially out now on PC, signaling the end of its console exclusivity. Since the PC version is boasting graphical improvements, among other PC-specific settings, prospective buyers may be wondering how the download size stacks up against its PlayStation 4 counterpart.

Upon its initial 2019 release, Days Gone carried a download size of 67 GB. This was later reduced following update 1.61, which lowered the total size down to about 39 GB. Although the listed PC requirements state 70 GB of storage space is needed, the download falls between the PlayStation 4’s launch day and post-launch sizes.

Here is how much space you will need to free up prior to diving into post-apocalyptic Oregon.

What is the Download Size of Days Gone on PC?

The PC version of Days Gone download weighs in at 52.6 GB, unpacking at a total size of 59.7 GB. This information was confirmed with a Steam copy, although there should be no difference with a copy procured through the Epic Games Store.

If you are wondering what’s packed into the nearly 60 GB of data, you can find out everything that is included with the PC release here. Perhaps the more important question is: Is Days Gone worth your precious storage space? The rising size of modern video games has made every gigabyte important. Read our review of the PC version of Days Gone to see if it should join the elite lineup of installed games.

Days Gone is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.