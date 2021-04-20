Update 1.12 has arrived for DayZ, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

DayZ has always been a blast to play through if you enjoy survival and hunting games, as the rule of the fittest for sure takes place here. With the newest update a lot of new weapons become available, and an abundance of fixes and improvements are implemented as well. Bullets and rounds are also tweaked quite a bit, to provide better experience overall. Read all about this and more, in the following patch notes list for the Update 1.12.

DayZ Update 1.12 Patch Notes

ADDED

Variety of small food items

Pioneer rifle

Fange Knife

Kukri Knife

Sickle

Farming Hoe

Broom

New action to disarm land mines with the right tool

Tritium sights to the ATOG backup sights

You now have to peel potatoes to make them edible

Greenhouses can now be used for agriculture

Flags can now be cut into rags using a knife

Vehicle batteries are now recharged while the engine is running and consumed by the headlights

Vehicle attachments can now be locked in place using a screwdriver (interiors) and wrench (doors)

Tooltips for attachment slots

Empty attachment slots are highlighted when focused

Added over 100 new error codes to the connection issues and kicks

FIXED

Items from infected couldn’t be moved directly into the inventory

The inventory cursor could get stuck after equipping a ranged weapon from hands

Fixed a server error related to player-restraining

Improved client performance when looking at a pile of items

Items dropped inside a tree or bush would sometimes levitate

Flash grenades would not explode if destroyed by force

Belts would not show damaged textures when damaged

Fixed an exploit to cancel the injured animation

The stealth kill could be executed with a ruined weapon

Fixed an exploit for prolonged blocking

Cooking pots could be buried even when placed inside a stone oven

When observed from a distance, shattered glass on an M3S appeared to be intact

Removing items from the M3S inventory did not work properly

It was not possible to repair the engine of the Sarka 120

Car headlights could be switched on even if the battery was depleted

Car headlights would continue to shine, even if the battery was destroyed

The M3S battery could be removed while the truck was running

The Zucchini and Leather Sewing Kit are rendered better when rotated in the inventory

Camera clipping issues in the city police station

The Ghillie suit and rifle wrap could not be repaired with a Sewing Kit

Knives in attachment slots couldn’t be used to interact with other items

Placing items in a tent would cause them to sink into the ground

Placing items in specific buildings would cause them to be spawned halfway underground

Certain loot spawns would cause items to appear in weird positions (levitating, under tables, etc.)

Opened doors from greenhouses appeared closed from a distance

Fixed a roof collision preventing the player from entering a building

The village bus stop had some minor clipping with the bus schedule

The road signs at the crossing between Bor, Komarovo, and Pavlovo would give false directions

Fixed some exploits in buildings

Players could still connect to a server which is in the one minute period of the shutdown, resulting in a generic kick message

AI behavior sounds weren’t synced for players

Radial menu for lights was not shown when wearing glasses together with the tactical helmet

Players would not sit down if already performing other gesture and logging off

Wrong “Next part” action widget on the base building fence

Long item names were cut off in the left bottom corner of HUD

Emotes were not greyed out properly in the emote menu when in prone

Equip or swap of an item in a players inventory was not always working

A collision part of the Large Tent was incorrectly scaled

Infected or animals could get stuck mid-air when hit by a vehicle

The damage indicator on tent doors was not showing the correct damage state

The “Attach as cargo” widget would get stuck on the screen after combining a pot or pan with the gas stove

Items would disappear inside a garden plot when dropped on top of it

Wrong melee impact sounds of various tools

Blood loss effect (desaturation) could not be seen after relogging

Dynamic events (such as crashed helicopter) could disappear close to the player

The player could avoid the limping animation by performing an action while in prone

CHANGED

The warning for a full stomach will be displayed earlier before reaching the threshold for vomiting

Rebalanced the nutrition values, inventory sizes, and how filling each edible item is

Farming actions have been moved from plants to plant slots for easier targeting

All plants now have different growth times (between 20-50 minutes)

Adjusted nutrition values of horticulture vegetables according to their growth time

Fertilizing now increases the yield of plants instead of their growth time

Increased the chance for plant infestation

Plants will spoil after a while when being fully grown

Slicing a pumpkin now yields two pumpkin slices

The worse the condition of a vegetable, the fewer seeds it will give when cut

Unpacking seeds now spawns paper

Rebalanced ammunition types

Increased the penetration of high caliber ammunition

Heavy impact rounds slow down the player and apply more shock damage

Efficient ballistic rounds keep the speed (and therefore bullet energy and resulting damage) longer and are thus more efficient at long distance

.380 and 5.45×39 are the weakest in their category but are found more often in the world

Special types: .22 is used by peculiar weapons (MKII that is integrally suppressed and Sporter that is an almost recoilless precise semi-auto rifle) 12 gauge rubber slug deal extreme shock damage at close range 12 gauge buckshot slow down much more

Modern firearms require more maintenance when used

Adjusted the audible range of firearm shots based on the caliber they use

Increased the precision of pistols, sawed-off rifles, bolt action rifles, hunting, and sniper rifles

1PN51 scope has weapon iron sights allowed with some weapons

Decreased the precision of assault rifles

Re-adjusted air friction for bullets

Initial speed of bullets is lower and typical speed is higher (based on min/max speed for the specific kind of bullet) Initial speed is modified by weapons and is balanced to make non automatic weapons deal more damage per bullet than automatic ones Damage is now correctly calculated as a proportion of impact speed over typical speed

Increased the damage of shotgun pellets

Lowered leg health and armor against projectiles, increasing chances of a broken leg during a firefight

Stab vest now offers less ballistic protection than the ballistic vest

Increased durability of the all body armors

Melee damage using impractical items is now weaker than fists

Slightly increased fist damage

Increased the damage of most tools to be more efficient than fists in combat

Reduced blood loss from a bleeding source

Slightly delayed the recovery from shock damage after receiving it

Increased the chance of stunning an infected during melee combat

Reduced the damage to gear dealt by the infected

Infected now react less to the shots of the IJ-70 and the Sporter 22

Players are no longer targeted by infected while unconscious

Light melee attacks have a lower chance of staggering infected (blunt melee weapons with higher shock damage having a higher chance to stagger infected)

Infected are now tougher in combat

Melee attacks on infected are now more consistent in terms of the number of attacks required to take one down

Improved efficiency of backstabbing against infected (executed with sharp weapons)

Infected now react to players interacting with doors

Infected react less to suppressed shots and more to louder shots

Infected give up searching for players faster

Reduced the efficiency of the scream of the infected

AI is no longer taking damage from damage zones (fireplaces/barbed wire)

Land mines can no longer be disarmed using the Bear Trap (killing the player in the process)

Matchboxes can now be combined but not split

When focusing on a specific part of a car/base building object etc., the name of that specific section will be displayed in the widget

Reduced the audible range of the reload sounds by 50 percent

When having your hands cuffed with barbed wire, struggling can now cause bleeding

You can now choose to stop an ongoing connection attempt and connect to the currently selected server instead

Lightnings are now lighting up the environment for a bit longer

Vehicle batteries with metal wires attached can no longer be placed in cargo

Burning roadflares can be destroyed by placing them in a fireplace

You can only gain extra “rewards” from fishing when fishing in calm waters

Adjusted Xmas lights on tents to be lighter on performance

Updated the credits

CENTRAL ECONOMY

Added the 15-round SG5-K mag to the spawn (in the world and attached to the weapon)

Increased the amount of food spawning at the spawn areas and in the center of the maps

Reduced the amount of food spawning in high-tier areas

Increased the spawn of .380 and 5.45×39 ammunition

Increased the chance of weapons to spawn with magazines

Police infected are now spawning near police cars

Adjusted loot spawns in the greenhouses

SERVER

Added: ServerLog [Warning] message when the server could not disconnect players in time before shutting down

Added: ServerLog [Warning] message when there is no Shutdown message present in messages.xml

Added: ServerLog [Shutdown] message indicating how long until next shutdown

Added: ServerLog [Shutdown] message indicating the timing when the server saves, locks, and kicks all players

Added: RCON messages Lock and Unlock to perform these actions on the server

Added: Sending RCON message Kick with “-1” will kick all players from the server

Fixed: Kick by Shutdown message now properly states that the reason is Server Shutdown in the server log

Fixed: Changing the logout time in globals.xml had no effect on the actual timer in-game

Fixed: Prints clogging up logs upon store load of plant base

Fixed: It was not possible to repair tents when server had disableContainerDamage enabled

Tweaked: Additional engine-side checks put in place for the values of weather

MODDING

Added: CanObstruct() check on object for commonly used obstruction checks

Added: IsScenery() check on object to see if an object is part of terrain

Added: GetCenter() function on object to find the center position of the object

Added: CanBeTargetedByAI to EntityAI which decides if the Entity can be targeted by the AI passed as parameter

Added: The attack speed of infected (multiplier) can be adjusted in GameConstants.AI_ATTACKSPEED

Added: AI sensor multiplier can now be tweaked in PlayerConstants.AI_*

Added: “CanBeIgnoredByDroppedItem” to object to decide if an object should be ignored when finding a place to drop an item

Added: SetDirection to Shape

Added: Way to specify a custom image set for the attachment or attachment category icons

Changed: RaycastRVProxy now has an additional parameter to input an array for excluded objects

Changed: Error messages when being kicked from the game or failing to connect to the server have been improved

KNOWN ISSUES

Infected may be going through closed doors at certain locations. Temporary fix for the community servers is to set all attributes of building to 0 in db\economy.xml file. A proper fix will be included in an upcoming hotfix, slated for release early next week.

The Eggsperimental Capsule is currently set to spawn on Community servers

DayZ is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. For more about the game, make sure to check the official website right here.