Update 1.28 has arrived for DayZ, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.
One of the most annoying and in the meantime funny bugs of the game, was recently plaguing the DayZ community. Infected were able to pass through doors, even if closed, resulting to some really interesting events. Head over to YouTube if you really want to have a laugh, but make no mistake that this was not a pleasant fact for some players. In any case, this instance and a whole lot more were the focus for this update 1.28, so take a look below to see the full patch notes list, as some weapons are also tweaked amongst the rest of changes and fixes.
DayZ Update 1.28 Patch Notes
FIXED
- Fixed a game crash related to the cached ammunition information
- Infected were able to walk through doors at certain locations
- Wrong values in 7.62×54 and .308 ammunition configuration (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T157734#2179006)
- Wrong shock fall off settings for 7.62×39 ammunition
- A string was not properly translated for one connection error message (STR_ve_m_rogue_pbo1)
- Minor configuration errors within CE setups
- The Witch Hood could not be repaired
- The Witch Hat could not be repaired
- The Witch Hat did not change its texture when damaged
- The Crooked Nose did not change its texture when damaged
- The Cauldron did not change its texture when damaged
- Tents inventories were accessible from outside
- Heavy hit and immediate fall into unconscious caused iron sights offset, requiring a restart of the game
CHANGED
- Temporarily disabled the Eggsperimental Capsule
- Reduced effective range and damage of 7.62×54 and .308 ammunition
- Increased the audible range of assault rifles to 2.5 km
- Increased the audible range of sniper rifles to 3.5 km
- increased the audibility of pistol shots up to 800 meters
- Increased the audibility of SMG and shotgun shots up to 1.4 km
- Tweaked weapon sound curves
- Reduced the damage to tools when building/repairing/dismantling base building objects
- Increased protection of plate carrier vest against the incoming shock and health damage
SERVER
- Fixed: The Eggsperimental Capsule was set to spawn on Community servers
- Fixed: Server log messages displaying information that should only be displayed on client
- Fixed: Server log kick messages having string tags instead of the actual message
- Fixed: Server log kick messages having new lines (they are replaced with spaces now)
DayZ is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. For more about the game, make sure to check the official website right here.