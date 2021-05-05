Update 1.28 has arrived for DayZ, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

One of the most annoying and in the meantime funny bugs of the game, was recently plaguing the DayZ community. Infected were able to pass through doors, even if closed, resulting to some really interesting events. Head over to YouTube if you really want to have a laugh, but make no mistake that this was not a pleasant fact for some players. In any case, this instance and a whole lot more were the focus for this update 1.28, so take a look below to see the full patch notes list, as some weapons are also tweaked amongst the rest of changes and fixes.

DayZ Update 1.28 Patch Notes

FIXED

Fixed a game crash related to the cached ammunition information

Infected were able to walk through doors at certain locations

Wrong values in 7.62×54 and .308 ammunition configuration (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T157734#2179006)

Wrong shock fall off settings for 7.62×39 ammunition

A string was not properly translated for one connection error message (STR_ve_m_rogue_pbo1)

Minor configuration errors within CE setups

The Witch Hood could not be repaired

The Witch Hat could not be repaired

The Witch Hat did not change its texture when damaged

The Crooked Nose did not change its texture when damaged

The Cauldron did not change its texture when damaged

Tents inventories were accessible from outside

Heavy hit and immediate fall into unconscious caused iron sights offset, requiring a restart of the game

CHANGED

Temporarily disabled the Eggsperimental Capsule

Reduced effective range and damage of 7.62×54 and .308 ammunition

Increased the audible range of assault rifles to 2.5 km

Increased the audible range of sniper rifles to 3.5 km

increased the audibility of pistol shots up to 800 meters

Increased the audibility of SMG and shotgun shots up to 1.4 km

Tweaked weapon sound curves

Reduced the damage to tools when building/repairing/dismantling base building objects

Increased protection of plate carrier vest against the incoming shock and health damage

SERVER

Fixed: The Eggsperimental Capsule was set to spawn on Community servers

Fixed: Server log messages displaying information that should only be displayed on client

Fixed: Server log kick messages having string tags instead of the actual message

Fixed: Server log kick messages having new lines (they are replaced with spaces now)

DayZ is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. For more about the game, make sure to check the official website right here.