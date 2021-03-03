Update 2.15 has arrived for Dead By Daylight and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Dead By Daylight originally released back in 2016 and has been getting update after update in the time since that launch. We’ve seen some smaller bugfix patches and such over the last month, but this is the biggest patch in a bit. This is because it adds new content, including a new killer and a new survivor for you to play around with in the game. The game has featured crossovers with franchises like Stranger Things and Silent Hill and now the focus is on K-Pop with the latest update. Here’s everything new with Dead By Daylight update 2.15

Dead By Daylight Update 2.15 Patch Notes

Features

Added a new Killer – The Trickster

Added a new Survivor – Yun-Jin Lee

Added a setting to change the privacy of the party

Added the Chat Filter feature

Added an error message when a user fails to add a friend because he has too many friends

Content

The Blight

Adjusted his first person animations and camera position to be higher up

Reworked the collision detection for his power. It should now be consistent with basic attack obstruction and no longer result in sliding off various surfaces.

The Wraith

Increased his cloaked move speed

Decreased his move speed while uncloaking

Reduced the Windstorm addon move speed bonuses to compensate for the above speed changes

Removed the uncloaking move speed penalties from the Windstorm addons

Accessibility

Colorblind modes have been added and can be accessed VIA the Options menu.

Perks

Decisive Strike – Now deactivates when performing certain actions that are not part of evading the Killer

HUD

Increased the visibility and size of the negative status effect timer fill.

Made adjustments to the player status timer bar to be more accurate and added back the glows to indicate when the timer bar is paused or requires attention.

Improved performance.

Menus

Updated the accept and cancel buttons on Friend and Group requests to have a greater visual difference.

Visual Update

Visual Update for the main Lobby, Store and Tally

Bug Fixes

Fixed a crash in the initial interaction screen.

Fixed a crash in the Play as Killer lobby that could occur when repeatedly holding the Ready button to cancel the search.

Fixed an issue that prevented Killers to drop on top of the chairs in Ormond’s chalet.

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when using Victor to pounce on a survivor as they exit the trial.

Fixed an issue that could cause Victor to stay stuck inside the hills unique to the Red Forest maps.

Fixed an issue that caused the infected VFX behind the survivor icon to not be fully completed when the Survivor is affected by Broken status effect.

Fixed an issue that could cause Survivors to remain standing until they move when downed from a Deep Wound status.

Fixed an issue that caused Killers and Survivors to be seen floating in certain spots on hills in Asylum maps.

Fixed an issue that caused the Survivor’s health bar to no longer flash when the timer is paused.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Trail of Punishment of the Damned sound effect to keep playing even if no trails were left behind.

Fixed an issue that caused Survivor to not stay on the ground after dying status animation has occurred

Fixed an issue that could cause players to spawn inside a collision (therefore not being able to move) when loading into the Dead Dawg Saloon map

Fixed an issue that could prevent repairing a generator from the light post side in Grim Pantry

Fixed an issue that could prevent Survivor health bars from being visually accurate (bar would appear empty before Survivor dies).

Fixed an issue that caused the item’s icon on the ground to overlap with the progress bar when equipped with some specific items (only if the In-Game HUD scale is 85% or lower).

Switch only:

Fixed an issue where selecting an Archive cinematic would briefly play a few frames of the last previously viewed cinematic.

Fixed a crash that may occur when holding both buttons to switch between Survivors in Spectator Mode.

Stadia only:

Fixed an issue with the UI prompts showing for a wrong platform when using a keyboard and a controller.

Known Issues

Victor can get stuck in the Basement hook and cannot pounce on survivors

The Nurse may become unable to do any actions after a Blink Grab

Survivors do not generate Killer Instinct when interacting with the Demogorgon’s Portal

Survivors will clip inside the environment or float during some interactions

Survivors do not look back smoothly when crouching near a wall or asset

Hex: Ruin does not automatically regress generators

Projectiles go through pallets

Oni’s sword ‘Yamaoka Blade’ appears to stretch erratically from a distance

Ammo Items in lockers do not spawn unless the Trickster is present in a match. When playing as other Killers, the locker is empty.

As mentioned before, Dead By Daylight update 2.15 features the addition of a new killer and survivor with The Trickster and Yun-Jin Lee respectively. The Trickster is a fictional former K-Pop star named Ji-Woon who is also inspired by the Joker. Yun-Jin Lee is the music producer that helped to discover Ji-Woon, which should make for an interesting addition to the game.

Dead By Daylight is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia.