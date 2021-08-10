Update 2.27 has arrived for Dead By Daylight and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Dead By Daylight is consistently getting new patches, some more content filled and others as bug fixes. This one is a bugfix patch that also has some balancing for The Trickster in it as well. On the server side this update is known as bugfix patch 5.1.1, while it’s 2.27 on PS4. Here’s everything new with Dead By Daylight update 2.27.

Dead By Daylight Update 2.27 Patch Notes

Content

The Trickster:

Increased time before Laceration decay to 15s (was 10s)

Increased maximum throw speed bonus to 30% (was 25%)

The Trickster’s performance is still lower than we want him after the 5.1.0 release, so we decided to add a bit of power in a few places. Chase dynamics are more interesting now that he has a short delay before Laceration decays but it was a bit too easy for him to lose partial progress toward damaging a Survivor, meriting an increase to the delay.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused clipping between two shelves in one of the preschool’s classrooms in Springwood map

Fixed an issue that caused a generator in Lery’s memorial Institute not being able to repaired from one side

Fixed an issue where the killer and survivor are able to get on top of a coal wagon using a rock and a pallet in the Suffocation Pit map

Fixed an issue where there was an invisible collision near the hill close to the main building in Ormond map

Fixed an issue where the killers can completely block access to one of Gideon’s hook

Fixed an issue with the EULA screen Layout

Fixed an issue that prevent EULA from being displayed in the tally screen

Fixed an issue with the Spectate mode where the power gauge of some Killers were hidden

Fixed an issue with the tooltip for cosmetics overlapping with other buttons

Fixed an issue with some Tutorial Hud elements still visible in a regular Trial

Fixed an issue with wrong icons displayed in the Hud for a very short time

Fixed an issue where the Killers’ projectiles can pass through one side of the bed covers in Treatment Theatre

Fixed an issue that caused the Blight’s Lethal Rush ability to consume Play with Your Food tokens.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Blight to be unable to move during the recovery animation after performing an attack at the end of a Lethal Rush.

Fixed an issue that may cause killers to be unable to use their power if a survivor disconnects during the into camera pan.

Fixed an issue that may cause killers to use their power instead of grabbing survivors.

Fixed an issue that caused the Trapper’s Logwood Dye and Tar Bottle add-ons not to darken traps.

Fixed an issue that caused the Spirit to be able to phase inside of hooked survivors.

Fixed an issue that caused the Trickster’s blades to hit survivors while they are being unhooked.

Fixed an issue that caused the Trickster to be able to land multiple hits with one knife when using the Cut Thru U Single and Edge of Revival Album add-ons together. Now each knife can apply at most one hit to each survivor.

Fixed an issue that may cause position desyncs in the shower tile of the Treatment Theatre map.

Fixed an issue that caused the hit marker VFX to stay on the Trickster’s knife after hitting a survivor with the Cut Thru U Single add-on equipped.

Fixed an issue that caused the Demogorgon not to animate during part of the exit portal animation.

Fixed an issue that caused the Counterforce perk to still show totem auras while affected by the Blindness effect.

Fixed an issue that caused the camera not to follow female survivors when being sacrificed on a hook.

Fixed an issue that caused some effects to be missing when female survivors are sacrificed on a hook.

Fixed an issue that caused the camera to remain static during the Shape’s mori.

Fixed an issue that caused multiple disconnects between legs and torso of Dwight Fairfield.

Fixed an issue that caused Jill Valentine’s face to be distorted

Fixed an issue where Laurie Strode’s “October Cardigan” clips through leg customization items

Fixed an issue that caused The Deathslinger’s chest customization ‘Fish Market Overalls’ has the hand bandages floating to the sides when grabbing a survivor

Fixed an issue that caused Yun-Jin Lee’s leg customization ‘Magnum Opus Denims’ have charms clipping into it

Fixed an issue that caused The Deathslinger’s left hand to not be visible in first person view for “Fishy Target” outfit.

Fixed an issue that caused the physics of The Spirit’s “Oceanic Robe” to be too intense or not intense enough.

Fixed an issue that caused Jane Romero’s head customizations ‘Windswept Wonder’ and ‘Bohemian Wonders’ to have the chokers clipping into her neck

Fixed an issue about Nea’s Cropped Top torso has clipping issue when used with several legs

Fixed an issue that caused The Executioner’s rear to be too flat

Fixed an issue that caused The Nurse’s Lamenting Saw to have the wrong texture and icon

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors Beard textures appear miscoloured when the game quality setting is set to “Low”

Fixed an issue that caused the Legacy outfits to be too intense

Fixed an issue that caused The Deathslinger’s weapon cosmetic “Anchored Harpoon” to have a PSI Gauge blocking the Killer’s view when aiming down sight

Fixed an issue that caused user is returned with a ‘Purchase Failed’ error after attempting to buy Auric Cells on PS5

Fixed an issue that caused The Deathslinger’s Anchored Harpoon to not be sold with the Fishy Target outfit

Fixed an issue that caused Auric Cell purchases are failing on Stadia

Fixed an issue that caused the equip button not to work properly in the Store

Fixed an issue that caused The Nurse’s “The Ashen Lady” outfit to not remove VFX when deselecting the outfit from the customization tab

Fixed an issue that caused sparks in the Treatment Theatre to be very bright

Fixed an issue when trying to join a crossplay party with crossplay disabled

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to equip an incorrect outfit

Fixed an issue that caused equipped outfit to not save

Known Issues

Blood Lodge and The Game maps are disabled

The Executioner’s rear may still be too flat

As you can see in the patch notes above, there are a lot of fixes within this patch. This involve many different areas of the game, including dealing with specific character or more broad things in the game. Make sure to read through them for more details about all the changes with this latest patch for the game.

Dead By Daylight is available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Dead By Daylight forums.