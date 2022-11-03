Dead by Daylight: Wesker Voice Actor, Explained

The Resident Evil Project W chapter of Dead by Daylight brought us a new Killer in the form of Albert Wesker, AKA the Mastermind. After playing a match against Wesker and hearing his voice lines, you might be confused. His voice lines may sound like a different actor portrayed Wesker because it was. The last voice actor for Albert Wesker was D.C. Douglas. Until his departure as Wesker’s voice actor, he was one of the longest-tenured returning character voice actors for a game. With sadness, he was not involved with the Dead by Daylight Project W chapter. However, we have all the details you need to know about who the new voice actor is and why.

Wesker’s Voice Actor in Dead by Daylight

D.C. Douglas voiced Wesker since Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles came out in 2007. There was a lot of confusion about who would voice Wesker in the Dead by Daylight Resident Evil Project W chapter. He responded quickly on social media, saying he was not involved with the project. So who then is the voice actor for Albert Wesker in the Project W chapter of Dead by Daylight?

Who Voices Wesker in Dead by Daylight?

Connor Fogarty voiced Albert Wesker in Dead by Daylight. He is most notably known for his role as Kubo in The Vampire in the Garden, Hikawa in Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remake, and Raider Chief in the upcoming God of War: Ragnarok.

Connor announced his role as Albert Wesker on his Twitter page by mentioning he was picking up Wesker’s shades.

Love and Farewell from D.C. Douglas

D.C. Douglas released this statement after Behaviour first announced Resident Evil Project:

The day has finally arrived #residentevil fans! Please welcome a new voice actor for #AlbertWesker! I don’t know who the actor is yet, but I wish him a fun journey with the fandom! (Y’all treat him with kindness. Okay? It’s hard to take over a role. I know, I had to try and fill Richard Waugh and Peter Jessop’s huge, evil shoes back in 2007…)

D.C. Douglas also confirmed on his Instagram that he is done with the voice of Wesker altogether, meaning any future Resident Evil projects will have a new voice actor portraying Wesker. Those are some big, evil shoes to fill, indeed!

Dead by Daylight is currently available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, iOS, and Android.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022