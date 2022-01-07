Update 27 has arrived for Dead Cells, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. Dead Cells’ developers are adding a lot of new content in this update. Update 27 brings the new The Queen and the Sea DLC, new weapons, balance changes, and more. Here’s everything new with Dead Cells update 27.

Dead Cells Update 27 Patch Notes

Important features

New DLC: The Queen and the Sea!

Find your way to and explore two new coastal biomes, which are alternatives to the High Peak Castle and the Throne Room :

Infested Shipwreck, an unlikely amalgamation of driftwood, home to unfortunate sailors who couldn’t escape the malaise in time, as well as… shrimps?

The Lighthouse, which seems to be your last hope of finally leaving this cursed island. Climbing to the top and lighting up that beacon can’t be a bad idea, right?

Two new bosses

Fight against the alternative to Hand of the King, guarding the Lighthouse and trying to prevent you from reaching the top of it, where someone seems to be watching your every move.

This DLC also brings you 10 new items to unlock and add to your arsenal!

6 Melee Weapons

Abyssal Trident, which lets you charge towards your enemies and impale them, to inflict critical damage.

Hand Hook. Grab your foes and throw them behind you, for easy kills off the side of platforms, as well as that little bit of crowd control.

Maw of the Deep. A literal shark. And you can throw it. Yep. No, for real, where did the Beheaded find this.

Bladed Tonfas, whose damage scales upon your running capacity, with a big critical jump when at max speed.

Wrecking Ball, the heaviest weapon of them all. Quite hard to throw, but it will tear through crowds of unsuspecting mobs with ease.

Queen’s Rapier. Tear through reality (and your enemies) with the favorite weapon of the so-called Queen of the island!

2 Ranged Weapons

Throwing Cards. Shoot cards in various patterns and stick them in your enemies, before recalling them all to deal major damage!

Gilded Yumi, the heaviest bow of them all, with the heaviest arrows, and the heaviest hits. So heavy that those arrows might just pick mobs up off the ground, and bring them along to their inevitable death.

2 Skills

Leghugger. A new pet, a baby evil shrimp, although this one seems to be quite more friendly. Let it free and it’ll quickly bite the life out of your opponents.

Scavenged Bombard. The Beheaded took inspiration from those pesky pirates and made his automatic turret cannon. The reloading is quite slow, but the damage it deals with makes up for it.

As well as 15 new Outfits!

Balancing

Nerfed the attack power of Legendary Pets.

Pets now ignore lava and cannot die to it.

Increased Machete & Pistol’s attack speed.

Hard Light Sword’s mark damage is now weaker at low marks and stronger at high marks.

Face Flask doesn’t grant recovery anymore. Note that the in-game description has only been updated for a few languages for now, with all others coming in the next patch. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Some weapons now destroy breakable grounds if the Ram rune has been obtained.

Bug fixes

Fixed a soft lock when interacting with an object while in the Pollo Power transformation.

Fixed Armadillopack not parrying some of Spoiler Boss’ attacks.

Fixed Lightning Bolt / Flamethrower not stopping when triggered from the backpack. For real this time.

Fixed the Blowgun’s animation not stopping when shot from the backpack.

Fixed the Beheaded’s head disappearing during some cinematics.

Fixed the transition to Morass of the Banished not showing on the World Map.

Fixed a soft lock when quitting the game while in the Binoculars’ view.

Fixed the parallax elements showing incorrectly behind Undying Shores’ ZDoors.

Fixed The Giant’s hands not doing anything after getting interrupted by the Giant Whistle.

Removed an unused pathfinding system, that was causing unnecessary long loading times.

Various visual and collision optimizations.

Update 27 is going to make a lot of players go back to the game. The new content additions and the balance changes are going improvement the game’s quality exponentially. The developers managed to fix many problems regarding visual and collision issues, besides some small soft-lock instances players were experiencing.

Dead Cells is available now on PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox consoles, and mobile devices. For more information regarding this update go to the official Dead Cells Twitter page.