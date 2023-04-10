Dead Island 2 Steam Release Date: When Does Epic Games Store Exclusivity End?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering about the Dead Island 2 Steam release date and when the Epic Games Store exclusivity will end? Dead Island 2 releases exclusively on Epic Games Store for the PC platform on April 21, 2023. Epic owning the exclusive distribution rights on PC means you cannot purchase or play Dead Island 2 using platforms like Steam, at least not yet. While this is super annoying to players who solely purchase on Steam, it doesn’t mean you won’t ever get to purchase it using your preferred platform, but you will have to wait.

When Can You Buy Dead Island 2 on Steam?

Unfortunately, there is no official release timeline for when Dead Island 2 will be available to purchase on Steam. However, based on past titles released exclusively on Epic Games Store, we expect it to release on Steam within Six Months to 1 Year after the initial launch date. This means Dead Island 2 will be available to purchase using Steam on October 21, 2023, or April 21, 2024, based on a six-month or one-year exclusivity contract between Epic and Plaion.

Again, nothing official has been released by Dambuster Studios, so we are basing our dates on how other Epic Games Store exclusive titles have been released to other platforms after their exclusivity period ends. We will update this guide once the publishing or development teams give us an official answer.

You might wonder why Dead Island 2 is exclusive to Epic Games Store because Epic pays the game publisher an upfront amount for exclusive rights to Dead Island 2 over other platforms like Steam. This is done because Epic feels like the demand for the game and the high traffic and usage of their services will more than pay for the exclusivity costs.

While waiting six months to a year to play the long-anticipated sequel to the popular zombie game isn’t ideal, it has its benefits. First, you will be able to see the game’s initial reviews at launch to determine if it is even worth purchasing once it does become available. Two, all of the inevitable launch day bugs will be fixed. Three, you will most likely be able to purchase a bundled version of the game that includes any future content updates like DLC for a discounted price.

- This article was updated on April 10th, 2023