Are you seeking the ultimate Dead Island 2 The Clean and Snatch Lost & Found Quest guide? The Clean and Snatch is the first Lost & Found quest you will come across in Dead Island 2. You will start the quest when you find Obi’s Things in the pool at Rikki’s house in Beverly Hills. However, this Lost & Found quest will take you back to the starting area at a specific time, and you must know where to find Obi’s Key to unlock his things.

How to Get Obi’s Key in Dead Island 2

To get Obi’s Key to unlock Obi’s Things in Dead Island 2, you must complete a series of objectives. The Clean and Snatch have the following objectives:

Follow the paper trail around the pools of Beverly Hills! Which pool belongs to Obi’s crush? Pool inspection! Swipe Obi’s key You wouldn’t steal a stolen sword! Would you? Open the chest and snatch your kick-ass new sword

As mentioned, you will find the chest labeled Obi’s Things in the pool of Rikki in Beverly Hills. However, to get to it, first, you must destroy the junction box causing the pool to be electrified. To do so, you must walk around the pool, away from Rikki’s house and close to the property fence line. You will see the above junction box outside the pool’s wall from there. Smash it to stop it from electrifying the pool.

Follow the Paper Trail Around the Pools of Beverly Hills!

After returning the pool to normal, you must grab the note on Obi’s Things. This will trigger the start of The Clean and Snatch Lost & Found quest in Dead Island 2.

You will then need to find the three journal entries shown above (A Parting Gift is what starts the quest). This satisfies the following the paper trail around the pools of Beverly Hills! portion of the quest. You need to look at the Beverly Hills Map and go to houses with pools. However, we have all your locations, so you know where to find the journal entries.

Dave’s Phone Location

You will find David’s Phone sitting on a poolside table. The easiest way to enter the pool area is by climbing the van and jumping over the wall.

Note For Michael Location

You will find the Note For Michael inside Michael’s empty pool. You will need to kill a handful of zombies before entering the pool.

Obi’s Phone Location

This is by far the most brutal journal entry to get. The area will be filled with high-level Crusher zombies and caustic waste everywhere. You will find Obi’s Phone at the top of the pool next to Obi’s body.

Which Pool belongs to Obi’s Crush?

The Clean and Snatch documents indicate that Obi was cleaning the pool of his biggest fan. His biggest fan happens to be located at the GOAT PEN in Bel Air. However, I found that you will not find Obi the Pool Guy until you get The Rav-Ages of Caustic-X side quest. This quest has you return to the Halperin Hotel to help Rav with his mission. On your way to the Halperin Hotel, you can stop by the GOAT PEN.

Swipe Obi’s Key in Dead Island 2

Obi, the Pool Guy, will drop Obi’s Keys after you kill him.

Open the Chest and Snatch Your Kick-Ass New Sword

All you need to do is return to the pool at Rikki’s house and use Obi’s Keys to unlock the chest.