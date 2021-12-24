Update 0.7.33 has arrived for Death Trash, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is rather small, it adds some content and fixes some issues, but nothing major was changed or added. Players should not expect a lot of differences after this update is implemented. Here’s everything new with Death Trash update 0.7.33.

Death Trash Update 0.7.33 Patch Notes

Added more player character portraits.

Updated some dialogue.

Fixed effects from infection potentially permanently stuck on the player character.

Added some props for the target practicing bots in Godhunters Prison and fixed some visual issues with the bots.

Fixed a few situations of logic triggers potentially not getting executed, and specifically for unlocking world map progress on Crossroads and The Maw.

Fixed a few bugs when switching UI while equip or unequip of implants is in progress.

Fixed not naming specific inventory on being full when looting from the container.

Updated UI for player messages.

Fixed a few UI actions (e.g. looting) triggering multiple sounds.

This patch managed to solve some issues regarding the game’s UI, effects, graphics and even added some content. Now players have more character portraits, updated dialogue and player messages, and more. All in all, this small update is going to make the experience more pleasant once the patch goes live.

Death Trash is available now on PC. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Death Trash Twitter page.