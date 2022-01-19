Deep Rock Galactic: How to Get More Pickaxe Parts

Deep Rock Galactic is frequently described as Minecraft meets Left 4 Dead. Since the game is a horde shooter with caving objectives, it is not hard to see where this comparison came from. As with many FPS games, Deep Rock Galactic features an assortment of cosmetics to help you truly express your inner dwarf. Right after customizing your weapons, the pickaxe is something you will want to customize first. In order to customize the pickaxe, you will need to find the pickaxe parts throughout your various tasks. Let’s go over how you can find them and what you need to keep your eyes out for.

How to Get More Pickaxe Parts

Deep Rock Galactic has two methods of obtaining customization parts for your pickaxe. One method is by completing assignments. Alongside your assignments to unlock mission types and other means of progression in the game, you should have a prestige assignment that provides cosmetics. The rewards for this assignment are predetermined but seem to flip between armor and pickaxe sets. These assignments are unlocked at account levels 5, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80 and 100.

The other way to obtain pickaxe parts is to find a lost pack event on any mission. These are random spawning events, similar to a machine event or a cargo crate event. To Find a lot pack event, you will need to listen closely for a beeping sound while you explore the caves. If you happen to hear the sound you will need to track down where it is and you should find a lost helmet that is giving off the beeping.

Interacting with the lost helmet will put a yellow dot on your map. This yellow dot will normally not be in any cave that you have access to. This is the driller’s time to shine as they can drill directly to the location of the dot. Once you have reached the point you should find a small cave that is full of resources. After filling your pockets with as much loot as you can carry, you should find a pack in the small cave. Interacting with this pack will give you an armor paint or a pickaxe part. If you need any more help with Deep Rock Galactic make sure to check out our other guides.

Deep Rock Galactic is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.