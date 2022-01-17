Update 1.05 has arrived for Deep Rock Galactic, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. The developers of Deep Rock Galactic released a new hotfix for the Playstation platform. Since the game was featured on Playstation Plus, a lot of new players have been playing and enjoying this new game. Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 users can now join their friends in this new co-op title where working as a team is vital to success. Here’s everything new with Deep Rock Galactic update 1.05.

Deep Rock Galactic Update 1.05 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where others could not connect to the session you were hosting, including friend invites.

Fixed a bug where changing ‘Horizontal Mapping’ could lead to horizontal motion control not working.

Fixed a bug where changing ‘Light Mode’ could lead to the lights not working.

Full servers will now return an “All seats taken” error when trying to join a server that filled up between server list updates.

This update is exclusive to Playstation players; the new influx of players after being featured in Playstation Plus had its toll on the game. The good news is that developers acted fast and uploaded these small fixes to ensure an optimal play experience for all the new players coming to their servers.

Deep Rock Galactic is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X. For more information regarding this update go to the official Deep Rock Galactic Twitter page.