Demon’s Souls PS5 – How to Repair and Upgrade Weapons

Like other Souls games, Demon’s Souls not only allows you to find a variety of different weapons in the game, but it also encourages you to upgrade them to make them stronger. Weapons also break in Demon’s Souls so you’ll need to repair them as well. In this guide we’ll explain how to upgrade your weapons in Demon’s Souls and how to repair them before and after they break.

How to Upgrade Weapons in Demon’s Souls

Initially weapon upgrades in Demon’s Souls must be done at Blacksmith Boldwin in the Nexus. This older bald fellow will allow you to upgrade your weapons using a combination of materials. These are generally a number of souls that gradually increases as the weapon’s level increases and other material items that must be found in the game. For example, the first upgrade for the Long Sword will take the sword to a +1 status. To do this you will need to spend 380 Souls and you’ll need three Hardstone Shards. Whereas the Mail Breaker requires a different type of material, the Sharpstone Shard.

Later, weapons can also be upgraded through other Blacksmith’s found in the game.

How to Repair Weapons

The Blacksmiths can also repair your single pieces of equipment or specific weapons or repair all of your items in full. There are set repair prices for each item and there is no discount for repairing all of your stuff at once. There is also a grindstone that can be purchased from vendors or found in the world that can be used to repair weapons.