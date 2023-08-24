Destiny 2: Deck of Whispers Cards Tier List | All Major Arcana Cards

Image: Bungie

The Deck of Whispers is a unique feature in Destiny 2: Season of the Witch. Guardians can collect Arcana Cards and construct a five-card deck. During Seasonal Activities, one of these cards is randomly drawn, and the player receives a bonus linked to the card. In this guide, we list all currently available cards and organize them into tiers to help you build the best deck possible.

The Best Arcana Cards to Use in Destiny 2 — Deck of Shadows Tier List

There are very few Major Arcana Cards to collect in Destiny 2 at the time of writing. As Season of the Witch progresses, new cards will become available and inevitably shake up this tier list.

For now, these are all the Major Arcana cards we’ve discovered in Destiny 2, sorted into tiers based on how useful and/or powerful they are.

A-Tier Arcana Cards

The Witch — Increases damage with each Final Blow.

— Increases damage with each Final Blow. Blades — Rapidly defeating combatants has a chance to drop Heavy ammo.

Very thematically named, The Witch is a card you’ll be glad to pull. With plenty of weak enemies to defeat during Seasonal activities, The Witch provides a flat damage increase that’s always welcome when dealing with bullet sponge bosses. Unlike other currently available cards, The Witch is a guaranteed bonus rather than a buff that happens by chance.

The Blades card is handy for topping up your Power weapon courtesy of the poor red-bar enemies that hover around the boss. With time limits to defeat enemies in Altars of Summoning, you need all the Heavy Ammo you can get.

B-Tier Arcana Cards

The Sisters — Final Blows have a chance to drop Special Ammo

— Final Blows have a chance to drop Special Ammo The Adherent — Rapidly defeating combatants has a chance to regenerate health and shields

— Rapidly defeating combatants has a chance to regenerate health and shields The Harbinger — Rapidly defeating combatants has a chance to create an explosion, damaging nearby enemies.

The Sisters provides extra Special Ammo on final blows, which is nothing to sneeze at. While I personally prefer Blades, The Sisters can synergize exceptionally well with Energy weapon-focused builds.

The Adherent tops up your health and shields when quickly defeating enemies. This can be a total blessing for Powerful Offerings but might feel a little redundant for easier bosses.

The Harbinger can create explosions from swift kills, which is always satisfying to watch. However, other cards offer a higher overall damage increase in the long run.

If you're missing a card or two from this list, check out our guide on the best way to farm Opaque Cards as fast as possible.

- This article was updated on August 23rd, 2023