If you have completed Zavala’s quest for the Destiny 2 version of this D1 exotic shotgun, you might be wondering how to get the Fourth Horseman catalyst. Rest assured, it’s much easier to do than the quest in terms of effort, though it will require some luck. At the time of this writing, there are only two ways to get the Fourth Horseman catalyst.

How to Get the Catalyst

You have a chance at receiving this fully automatic shotgun’s catalyst at Legendary Lost Sectors and at Seraph Tower public events. The catalyst will be dropped through a chests opened at the end of one of these activities, though this particular drop is not guaranteed. Because the Fourth Horseman exotic shotgun is a recent addition to the Season of the Worthy, it is believed that the catalyst will have a higher drop rate in this season.

Once you have obtained the catalyst, Masterworking this already powerful beast of a shotgun will make it even deadlier by adding an extra round and granting a faster reload time. It will also generate Orbs of Light on multikills and track the number of enemies defeated. To Masterwork the Fourth Horseman, you will need to accumulate 400 kills with it. Both Escalation Protocol and the Blind Well are recommended for this, as each provides a large quantity of weapons and ammo.

Fourth Horseman Perks and Stats

The Fourth Horseman is a fully automatic, Arc-energy exotic shotgun that deals four powerful blows per shot.

Weapon Perks

Broadside (Intrinsic) – Each successive shot has more damage and more spread.

– Each successive shot has more damage and more spread. Arrowhead Brake – Lightly vented barrel. Greatly controls recoil, Increases handling speed.

– Lightly vented barrel. Greatly controls recoil, Increases handling speed. Assault Mag – This shotgun’s magazine is optimized for quick combat. Greatly increases stability, Increases rate of fire.

– This shotgun’s magazine is optimized for quick combat. Greatly increases stability, Increases rate of fire. Fitted Stock – This stock makes the weapon stable but heavy. Increases stability, Moderately controls recoil, Slightly decreases handling speed.

Weapon Stats

Impact: 80

80 Range: 30

30 Stability: 27

27 Handling: 35

35 Reload Speed: 42 (40 with Catalyst)

42 (40 with Catalyst) Rounds Per Minute: 100

100 Magazine: 4 (10 with Catalyst)

Ornament: Death Comes Calling

This ornament will be unlocked for each character on any account that obtains it. When equipped, this ornament changes the appearance of the Fourth Horseman exotic shotgun.