Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep: All Hive Symbol Locations in Ecthar Boss Encounter

The Ecthar boss encounter in Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep is arguably the coolest section of the Dungeon, but what can be frustrating is when you don’t know where one of the Hive symbols are. In this guide, I’ll show you were all eight Hive symbols are in the Destiny 2 Ecthar, the Shield of Savathun encounter.

Destiny 2: Where to Find All Hive Symbols in Ecthar Encounter

During the Ecthar, the Shield of Savathun encounter, you’ll need to brave the deep by jumping into the water to activate three Hive rune symbols. These appear randomly on the plates on the left and right side of the room.

Image: pryanie#2536

Thanks to a kind Guardian named pryanie#2536, we have a nice map showing the location of all eight Hive rune as well as where to find the bubbles, the diving holes, and Hive totems.

The underwater section of the map can be extremely tricky to navigate, especially since you need to keep an eye on your pressure levels while avoiding Ecthar himself.

From the map image above, you can see the Hive symbol locations. I have my own callouts for each Hive symbol, so here’s what I call them.

On the top right you have the two horizontal lines Hive symbol, on the top middle left side you have the three dots. In the middle right you have hamburger and on the middle left you have equal sign.

On the far right of the room you have pizza. The bottom right corner has horseshoe. Above bottom left is vertical lines and bottom left is the down arrow.

Feel free to stick to your own callouts or adopt mine, but now you have a map to the underwater Hive rune symbols in the Ecthar encounter. Hopefully, you’ll memorize where these symbols are quickly or you stick to dry land, wiping the adds and the Wizards. With this done, you can move onto the next Secret Chest in Ghosts of the Deep.

- This article was updated on May 30th, 2023