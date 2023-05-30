Destiny 2: How to Cheese Ghosts of the Deep Bosses

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Ghosts of the Deep is an excellent Destiny 2 Dungeon with one of the cheesiest cheeses we’ve ever seen. Right now, you can go into Ghosts of the Deep on Master Difficulty to get Artifice Armor very easily by doing this cheese on both bosses.

You have now until Bungie patches this cheese to do it. Here is how to cheese both bosses in Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep.

Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep Cheese, Explained

To perform the Ghosts of the Deep cheese on both bosses, you need to use Witherhoard. As a bonus, you can use D.A.R.C.I. to see how much health each boss has while you perform this cheese.

With Witherhoard equipped, all you need to do is shoot the boss while they are in their immune stage. You will see damage numbers as you do this. The moment you stop seeing damage numbers, kill yourself and have an ally revive you.

To not run out of ammo, equip the Special Ammo Finder mod and another Special Ammo weapon. If you keep both Witherhoard and your other Special Ammo weapon’s ammo low, you’ll automatically get more ammo periodically.

How to Cheese Ecthar, the Shield of Savathun in Destiny 2

Ecthar, the Shield of Savathun is the harder of the two bosses to cheese since he is underwater until you start the encounter. To cheese Ecthar, keep shooting him with Witherhoard, remembering to die if you aren’t getting damage numbers.

The challenge here is Ecthar will attack you and so will his adds. The key to this cheese is to stay alive and don’t kill the Blistering Knights. If you kill the Blistering Knights and the Keeper of the Deep Orge, Ecthar will go underwater which means you can’t cheese him.

If the cheese for Ecthar is too tedious, you can equip the Cold Comfort God Roll and defeat Ecthar in two phases.

How to Cheese Simmumah Ur-Nokru in Destiny 2

Image: Bungie

The Simmumah Ur-Nokru cheese is much easier to do since she is right in the middle of the arena. If you don’t destroy the ghost or get too close to Simmumah Ur-Nokru, you can safely perform this cheese without starting the encounter.

I recommend equipping a grenade launcher as your second Special Ammo weapon so you can eliminate yourself quickly when you stop getting damage numbers. After some time, you’ll defeat Simmumah Ur-Nokru with just a Witherhoard, but remember to eliminate her ghost.

How to Increase Ghosts of the Deep Cheese Speed in Destiny 2

To make this cheese go by faster, you need to have all your teammates use Witherhoard.

Another strategy I used to great effect is to use a Solar Warlock’s Well of Radiance to increase each Witherhoard’s shot damage. You can also use an Empowering Rift when Well is on cooldown to give your shots more damage.

- This article was updated on May 30th, 2023