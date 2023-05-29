Destiny 2: All Secret Triumphs for Aquanaut Title Season of the Deep

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The highest seasonal accolade you can get in Destiny 2 is a Title, and the Season of the Deep Title which is called Aquanaut has two secret Triumphs. To get a Title, you need to complete all the required Triumphs, which is no easy feat. Here are the two secret Triumphs for the Aquanaut Title in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: All Aquanaut Secret Triumphs, Explained

There are two secret Triumphs for the Aquanaut Title in Destiny 2 and they only get revealed when you complete them. Secret Triumphs are only unearthed if you stumble upon the conclusion yourself or the Destiny 2 community finds it together.

So far, we only know of one Aquanaut secret Triumph. It is called Pressurized Deep and it’s complete when you complete a Deep Dive with a Pressure Trial active on each encounter.

There are three Deep Dives in total, with three unique bosses each. These bosses and encounters unlock weekly, so the earliest you can complete the Pressurized Deep Triumph is the start of Season of the Deep Week 3. Check to see when the weekly reset is in your area to be sure you get the Pressurized Deep Triumph as soon as possible.

Since it’s still early in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep, we don’t know what the second secret Triumph is yet. As Season of the Deep continues, we’ll discover the second secret Triumph and let you know what it is. Stay tuned as you never know when secrets will get revealed in Destiny 2.

Speaking of secrets getting revealed, if you need help with the last boss in the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon, we’ve got you covered. You’ll want to find all 12 Ghosts of the Deep messages first to complete the In Memoriam Triumph and get a better chance at getting The Navigator Exotic Strand Trace Rifle.

- This article was updated on May 29th, 2023