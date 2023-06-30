Best Meta Legendary Weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 is a game where the best meta Legendary weapons change every season thanks to new weapons and slight stat shifts. In Season of the Deep, there are clear winners for best PvE and PvE meta Legendary weapons to use. Since you can only equip one Exotic weapon, having even one of these Legendary weapons in Destiny 2 will propel you towards standing amongst the best players.

5 Best Meta PvE Legendary Weapons in Destiny 2

There are five insanely good PvE Legendary weapons that are almost essential for Destiny 2 end-game content. If you want to dominate the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon or blaze through the Root of Nightmares Raid, having one of these Legendary weapons will make your fight a lot easier.

IKELOS SMG v1.0.3

IKELOS SMG v1.0.3 is the go-to SMG for all PvE activities. While it is hard to come by, IKELOS SMG v1.0.3 has an Aggressive Frame, which is the meta for SMGs, and has insanely good perks for add clear.

Feeding Frenzy and Voltshot make IKELOS SMG v1.0.3 a meta Legendary weapon in Season of the Deep. Feeding Frenzy increases reload speed after each rapid kill which feeds right into Voltshot which jolts your next target after defeating a target and reloading. With this IKELOS SMG v1.0.3 God Roll, you’ll tear through adds thanks to high damage, quick rate of fire, and Arc explosions.

The good thing about IKELOS SMG v1.0.3 is it is craftable. The bad thing is that it’s really hard to get in Season of the Deep since it is only achieved from world drops.

Calus Mini-Tool

If you thought IKELOS SMG v1.0.3 was hard to get, then you don’t have a lot to look forward to with Calus Mini-Tool. However, Calus-Mini Tool is one of the best SMGs for PvE in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep.

While Calus Mini-Tool doesn’t have elemental explosion capabilities, it does have two solid perks that combine to enhance an already amazing weapon. Eye of the Storm grants you an accuracy and handling boost when your health starts to get lower and Feeding Frenzy makes reloading a lot faster after rapid kills.

Calus Mini-Tool came out in Season of the Haunted, which was two seasons before Season of the Seraph which is where we got IKELOS SMG v1.0.3. Unfortunately, Calus-Mini Tool isn’t craftable and can be somewhat harder to get than IKELOS SMG v1.0.3 because it’s older. However, Calus Mini-Tool isn’t impossible to get and I recommend you check out our guide on how to get it in Season 21.

Forbearance

Grenade Launchers are excellent in PvE for add clear and the best one is Forbearance. Since Forbearance has a Wave Frame, the grenade shots spray a forward force of damage that works great in clearing out enemies (especially when paired with the God Roll perks).

There are a lot of good perk options for Forbearance, but the best combo is Ambitious Assassin and Chain Reaction. With Ambitious Assassin, Forbearance’s magazine overflows based on the number of rapid kills before reloading and Chain Reaction creates elemental explosions on every final blow. Basically, you don’t need to reload much and you get tons of explosions on top of wave grenade damage.

Forbearance is craftable and you can still get it pretty easily through the Vow of the Disciple Raid. Because of that, and how good the weapon and perks are, Forbearance is a great meta Legendary weapon in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep.

Rufus’s Fury

Rufus’s Fury is one of the newer meta Legendary weapons but is easily the best Legendary Auto Rifle around. Rufus’s Fury is a Rapid-Fire Frame Auto Rifle that is a Kinetic Strand weapon. On top of that, the perks are choice.

There are truly so many great perk options for Rufus’s Fury, but the best two perks for PvE are Reconstruction and Target Lock. Reconstruction reload the weapon over time up to double the magazine capacity and Target Lock deals increasingly more damage when hitting all your shots on a single target. These perks are great for PvE and PvP, but if you want a PvE machine, I recommend Demolitionist and Hatchling.

Rufus’s Fury isn’t hard to get — it’s craftable and drops from Root of Nightmares. Though Root of Nightmares can seem hard, once you figure out how to beat it, you can start grinding for five red border Rufus’s Fury to make the perfect God Roll.

Cold Comfort

The moment Ghost of the Deep went live, Cold Comfort became the best Legendary Rocket Launcher in the game. Cold Comfort has an Aggressive Frame that deals high damage at high velocity and it has the best pool of perks for any Legendary Rocket Launcher.

Rocket Launchers are already the meta for dealing the most amount of damage to bosses, and Cold Comfort is the best Rocket Launcher in the game in Season of the Deep. The two perks that make Cold Comfort the best are Envious Assassin and Bait and Switch. Envious Assassin overloads the magazine when rapidly defeating enemies before drawing Cold Comfort and Bait and Switch gives a 35% damage increase after dealing damage with all equipped weapons.

Cold Comfort is not craftable, but you can grind Ghosts of the Deep, the Season of the Deep Dungeon, to get a God Roll. The Ghosts of the Deep loot pool has Cold Comfort as a reward for all three encounters, but if you want to grind for a God Roll Cold Comfort, I recommend you stick to rinse and repeating the first encounter.

4 Best Meta PvP Legendary Weapons in Destiny 2

While the best meta Legendary PvE weapons are great for PvE, Rocket Launchers and Grenade Launchers don’t perform especially well in PvP. But, there are four PvP Legendary weapons that define the meta in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep. If you have even one of these weapons, you’re bound to perform well in PvP.

The Immortal

It’s common knowledge that The Immortal is statistically the best Legendary weapon in Destiny 2 PvP. Without a doubt, The Immortal is a broken gun that has the fastest time to kill out of any other weapon in the game.

The two perks needed to make The Immortal the meta PvP SMG are Rangefinder and Target Lock. Rangefinder increases your zoom, range, and bullet velocity while Target Lock deals more damage to a single target over time. The Immortal is already insanely good, but Rangefinder and Target Lock make it unstoppable.

While The Immortal isn’t craftable, it is fairly easy to get as it is acquired through playing Trials of Osiris. While I personally don’t like Trials of Osiris since it’s too sweaty for me and I don’t have any friends, enduring it is worth it for The Immortal.

BXR-55 Battler

BXR-55 Battler is the Halo-inspired Pulse Rifle that is easily the best Legendary Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2 for PvP and PvE. It has great PvE and PvP perks, is craftable, and is easy to get through Xur’s treasure Hoard in Eternity.

For PvE, the best perks are Demolitionist and Incandescent (it’s worth getting two crafted BXR-55 Battlers because it’s that good), but for PvP, go with Perpetual Motion and Kill Clip. Perpetual Motion gives you bonus stability, handling, and reload speed when in motion and Kill Clip increases BXR-55 Battler’s damage after getting a kill and reloading.

I recommend grabbing two crafted BXR-55 Battlers, one for PvP and one for PvE. You can do so by buying the 30th Anniversary Pack and grinding Dares of Eternity.

Matador 64

Matador 64 is the go-to Shotgun for PvP right now in Destiny 2. Shotguns still aren’t super popular, but if you want to run a Shotgun in Crucible, Matador 64 is the best one.

To make Matador 64 the best it can possibly be in PvP, I recommend Threat Detector and Opening Shot as your God Roll perks. Threat Detector increases the reload speed, stability, and handling when enemies are close (which is always since you’re running a Shotgun) and Opening Shot improves the accuracy and range on the first shot. since Matador 64 can kill in one shot, Opening Shot and Threat Detector make it a true menace.

Matador 64 isn’t craftable but you can search for a God Roll in the Grasp of Avarice Dungeon since that’s where it drops. Having a solid Shotgun for PvP is essential and this is the best choice.

Rose

Hand Cannons are an extremely popular choice in PvP, and the meta Legendary Hand Cannon right now is Rose. While there are a lot of great Exotic Hand Cannons, Rose is definitely the best Legendary Hand Cannon at the moment.

Perpetual Motion and Explosive Payload are the two best PvP perks for Rose. Perpetual Motion gives you added stability, handling, and reload speed when you’re in motion and Explosive Payload makes 50% of each bullet damage deal AoE explosion damage on impact. These two perks make run and gun players really powerful

Rose can be hard to get. The only way to get Rose is through Crucible wins, plus it’s not craftable. Thus, landing a Rose God Roll can be hard, but when you do get it, you’ll immediately see why grinding for it is worth it.

- This article was updated on June 30th, 2023