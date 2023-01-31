Destiny 2 Grasp of Avarice Loot Table: All Weapons And Armor Drops

The Grasp of Avarice is one of the few dungeons in Destiny 2, with some really amazing loot. In order to access this dungeon, you will have to purchase the 30th Anniversary Pack.

Interestingly enough, you will have to complete the Grasp of Avarice dungeon if you want to get your hands on the Gjallarhorn Rocket Launcher. Not only that, you will have to defeat some specific enemies if you want to get the catalyst for this weapon as well. The only saving grace is that you’ll get the Gjallarhorn the very first time you complete this dungeon, so this is one of the few Exotics that isn’t locked behind the RNG system.

All Weapons And Armor Rewards in the Grasp of Avarice Dungeon in Destiny 2

This dungeon does not have too many weapon drops, to be honest. There are just four weapons that can be picked up by completing the different encounters in the Grasp of Avarice dungeon in Destiny 2. That said, here are all the weapons and armor pieces, along with the encounters from which they drop.

First Encounter Second Encounter Final Encounter Matador 64 Matador 64 Matador 64 Hero of Ages Hero of Ages Hero of Ages Eyeasluna 1000 Yard Stare Leg Armor Chest Armor Helmet Class Item Arms Armor Arms Armor Leg Armor Class Item

The loot table for this dungeon isn’t as elaborate as the other dungeons like Duality, or even Spire of the Watcher. However, the weapons that this dungeon has to offer are really good. In fact, the Eyeasluna is one of the best Hand Cannons that you will come across in Destiny 2. In the right hands, this weapon can easily dominate PvP games. When it comes to the armor pieces, just like the Prophecy Dungeon, some of the best armor pieces in the game can be picked up from this dungeon.

Although the mechanics might be a bit complicated, and traps are quite literally littered around the entire place, this is a fun little dungeon for you to try out with your fireteam. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can always go in solo!

Apart from this, Bungie recently announced three new Exotic Weapons and Exotic Armor pieces that are scheduled to go live with Destiny 2 Lightfall on February 28.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023