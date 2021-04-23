Destiny 2: How to Fix One Fell Strike Bug

One Fell Strike is a Triumph you need to complete in this year’s Guardian Games of Destiny 2, however, it appears to be having a certain bug implemented to it. Not only that, but the bug itself is a rather odd one, which we are going to mention below and also how to actually get rid of it, at least temporarily. For sure there is going to be a fix of some sort in the following days by Bungie, but until then, let’s take a look to how you can bypass it.

How to get rid of One Fell Strike bug in Destiny 2

The One Fell Strike Triumph requires you to get 50 kills in a single Strike, which is quite easy to do so and complete it without much effort. However, due to the infamous now bug with the specific Triumph, it is way harder than it should be. What this hiccup does, is that after you reach 50 kills, the tracker goes all back to the beginning if you end up doing one additional kill after you reach that threshold. And this keeps on going for as long as you keep exceeding that number. In result, the task seems to never be completed as the system takes in consideration the latest number of kills you have.

This is both odd and annoying, so in order to be able to actually complete this Triumph, a temporary solution is to reach this exact number of kills, which is 50 in total, and then return that quest without continuing any further the Strike. This is frustrating for sure and hinders your teammates’ game session in that specific Strike, but unfortunately is your best bet if you want to get rid of that Triumph the soonest possible. It is without a doubt that the team behind Destiny 2 is already working on a fix for this, but until then, the method mentioned above if your only surefire way to complete it.

