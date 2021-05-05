Destiny 2: How to Get Free Sequence Flourish Emblem

Destiny 2 offers a completely free Sequence Flourish Emblem, as a small Community Puzzle reward for everyone who enjoys the popular FPS. With the recent announcement of Season of the Splicer, Destiny 2 seems to be getting back on the map for fans and for anyone with the urge to try the game for the first time. A new Season means new items, skills, modes and a whole lot more, so why not celebrate this brand new and upcoming release with some free goodies. Take a look below to see what you need to do to claim the Sequence Flourish Emblem for free.

How to claim the Sequence Flourish Emblem in Destiny 2

Getting the new and free Emblem is very easy, if you know what to do. First, head over to bungie.net and log in with your account. From the tab list on the right side of the screen, where every info for your account can be seen, click ‘Redeem Codes’. When the new screen appears, you need to type in this exact code: 7D4PKRMD7

If you typed in the code successfully, click REDEEM and you will receive a pop up message that will confirm your action. Next time you log into the game, you will be able to find the free Sequence Flourish Emblem in your inventory. While not my cup of tea in regards to aesthetics, having a brand new emblem, for free, is always welcome.

Destiny 2 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. For more info about the game, make sure to check the official website.